Jets acquire forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken 

WINNIPEG, March 7, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for the Jets second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Tanev, 33, has played 60 games for the Kraken this season and has 17 points (9G, 8A) and 10 penalty minutes. The Toronto, Ont. native returns to the Jets where he spent the first four seasons of his NHL career, including playing a key part in the team that went to the 2018 Western Conference Final.

Tanev was signed out of Providence College as an undrafted free agent by Winnipeg. He has played 533 career NHL games for the Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Kraken and recorded 175 points (83G, 92A) and 243 PIMs. Tanev has added 14 points (7G, 7A) and 15 PIMs in 46 career playoff games.

Internationally, Tanev represented Canada at the 2024 World Championships and posted five points (4G, 1A) and four PIMs in 10 games as Canada finished fourth.

Brandon Tanev

Left Wing

Born Dec 31 1991 -- Toronto, ONT

Height 6.00 -- Weight 189 -- Shoots L