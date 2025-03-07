Jets acquire defenceman Luke Schenn from Penguins

WINNIPEG, March 7, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have acquired defenceman Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the Jets second-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and fourth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Schenn, 35, has played 61 games for the Nashville Predators this season and has five points (1G, 4A) and 41 penalty minutes. The Saskatoon, Sask. native reached the 1,000 career NHL games milestone this season on Oct. 17/24 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Schenn, originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft, has played 1,057 career games over 17 seasons for eight NHL teams and has posted 203 points (44G, 159A) and 848 PIMs. He won consecutive Stanley Cups as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and 2020-21and has seven points (3G, 4A) and 33 PIMs in 47 career playoff games.

Internationally, Schenn has represented Canada on numerous occasions. He helped the Canadians win the gold medal at the 2008 World Juniors and a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships.

Luke Schenn

Defence

Born Nov 2 1989 -- Saskatoon, SASK

Height 6.02 -- Weight 225 -- Shoots R

