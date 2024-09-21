GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets return to the ice for the first time since mid-April when they open their preseason schedule tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre at 7 CT.

Scott Arniel begins his term as the head coach of the Jets tonight.

"I've been pretty excited here the last three or four weeks to get going and to be out on the ice, it's always... This is an exciting time," said Arniel back on the first day of training camp.

"To have the whole group together and go, that's what you love (about) coaching."

Tonight's roster will be filled with young faces like Elias Salomonsson, Dmitry Kuzmin, Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow, Jacob Julien, Connor Levis, Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert.

MORE TO COME...