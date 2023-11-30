GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

IMG_6359
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

WINNIPEG - The Jets continue their four game homestand tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life Centre at 7 pm CT.

Winnipeg is looking to end a two game losing streak following their 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, the first time this season they have been shut out.

Winnipeg won the first meeting between these two Canadian rivals 3-2 in overtime in Edmonton back on October 21.

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets will have an optional skate this morning. There is a chance that Gabriel Vilardi will make his return to the lineup, check back here later today for the lineup.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Yeah, I’m just happy to be playing, It doesn’t really matter, I just want to play. We’re a really deep team, that’s a good thing. I haven’t played and these guys are 20 games in. It’s not like I have high expectations on myself. I can’t have the expectations for me to come in tomorrow and dominate or anything. I’m just going to try my best.” - Gabe Vilardi on possibly returning to the lineup.

STATS OF THE DAY

Cole Perfetti has a point in 11 of his past 13 games (6G, 7A) and hasn’t gone consecutive games without a point this season. Among players in their 22-year-old season or younger, Perfetti is tied for fifth in points with 17 (7G, 10A) in 21 games and is second with a plus-eight rating.

