GAMEDAY: Lightning at Jets

2:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets return home today from a perfect two-game road trip that began with a commanding 6-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and was followed up by another 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Winnipeg returns to Canada Life Centre now for a four-game homestand beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel likes how his team is playing especially after the 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on home ice.

"What a difference a week makes. The biggest thing for me was our response, how we went out on the road and played a great team game for both of those games. It was throughout our lineup, everybody stepped up,” said Arniel.

“It was a heck of a lot better than what we were at home in the last one. Our leadership group took off and made sure they were the best players first, and everyone else kind of jumped on board."

Winnipeg continues to sit on top of the National Hockey League standings at 10-1-0 as the schedule starts to get heavy with Central Division opponents and Tampa Bay to start.

"I don't even want to get past Sunday, but just looking at next week, we got all of our division big hitters coming in here, too. Like I've said for a couple of weeks, it does not get any easier and Tampa, they're a tough, tough hockey team. They've got some top-end skilled players, guys who have Cup experience,” said Arniel.

“It's going to be another one of these games where we gotta be good to go right off the drop of the puck, making sure we're like we were on the road where we had good first periods that I really liked. Need to do that again here on Sunday."

The Jets continue to have different lines and D pairings stepping up in games. On Wednesday in Detroit, it was the Scheifele line. Friday in Columbus, it was Vladislav Namestnikov’s line with Nikolaj Ehlers getting his fifth career hat trick, which is the most ever by a Danish-born player in NHL history.

WPG@CBJ: Ehlers has a hat trick against the Blue Jackets

“He was great. He was flying, using his speed,” said Namestnikov.

“It’s fun to watch and hopefully it can continue.”

With this being a 2 pm CT start, the Jets will not hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre. Saturday at hockey for all centre, there were no changes to the lineup.

While the Jets are second in the NHL with 52 goals, they have not got away from their defence first structure and that has to continue with the Lightning, Utah Hockey Club, Avalanche and Stars coming to the Manitoba capital.

“It’s a tough league to score in. We’ve got to keep to our structure,” said Namestnikov.

“I think the main focus is on defence and then everything opens up from there. As long as we pay attention to the way we play, it will be all good.”

Following the dominating win over Columbus on Friday, Arniel was quick to point out how the Jets played in their last home game against Toronto where they allowed six goals against. The only time this season they have allowed four or more goals.

"I think so. That's part of our job, you know, learning from our mistakes and not trying to dwell on them too much but focus on what you need to improve,” said Dylan Samberg.

“I feel like we've done that over the past couple of games so that should bring us some confidence in our home rink."

Winnipeg has gone 8-1-0 in the past nine regular season games at home dating back to last season.

