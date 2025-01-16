GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Dylan DeMelo and Rasmus Kupari will both reach career milestones in Thursday’s game. DeMelo will play in his 600th career NHL game with 341 of those games played in a Jets uniform. He will be the seventh player on the Jets roster to hit that mark. He was acquired by trade from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 18/20. Rasmus Kupari will play in his 200th career game with 70 of those coming in a Jets uniform. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on June 27/23.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’re getting close for sure. Not exactly sure when, but coming up here soon I think. It’s starting to feel good, I’m starting to feel good again on my edges and pivoting and all that, so it’s getting really close.” - Haydn Fleury on his chances of returning to the lineup.