GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) after they beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Winnipeg has gone 3-1-2 so far on their season long eight-game homestand. The Jets next face the Seattle Kraken at the Canada Life Centre for a Thursday night tilt.
