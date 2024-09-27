GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

The Jets play their fourth of six exhibition games on Friday when they visit the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg is 1-1-1 during the preseason so far after earning a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for their first win of the preseason. After Friday’s game, the Jets finish their preseason schedule with a pair of games in a home-and-home against the Calgary Flames.

After signing his two-year, $6,500,000 contract extension the other day, Cole Perfetti will play in his first game of the preseason tonight.

Brad Lambert was one of six Jets to score on Wednesday against the Oilers and he most certainly has taken advantage of the fact that he got a head start by attending the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

"That was a main thing, just not have my first game happen at the main camp but get a few games under my belt there, which was a great," said Lambert Wednesday night.

"It was a lot of fun going there.”

Jets defenceman Neal Pionk has been really impressed with the performance of the younger players in the organization.

"The skill set and the speed, I think I feel like it gets faster every time you see guys like, like Lambo. We call him Lamborghini, not just because of his name. He can fly," said Pionk Wednesday night.

"So that's the biggest part, I think, is the skill set and they're willingness to learn and it's exciting to watch them go through it."

Brayden Yager, Nikita Chibrikov, Elias Salomonsson and Lambert will get another crack at impressing the coaching staff when they go up against a more veteran lineup tonight in St. Paul.

"Yeah I’m pretty sure we’re going to get a pretty good line-up in Minnesota tomorrow and next week in Calgary. It starts to ramp up a little bit," said head coach Scott Arniel.

"He’s (Lambert) learning as he goes here. From two years ago, to last year, to now, everyday in camp here has been a growth day and a learning day, and he’s been real good at it. We’ll just put the next obstacle in front of him and see how he handles it."

