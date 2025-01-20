GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - For the first time in 2025, the Winnipeg Jets have hit the road.

Following a season-long eight-game home stand that saw the Jets (31-13-3) post a 4-2-2 record, the team begins a short two-game road trip with their first visit to Utah.

It's the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Winnipeg earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Utah back on November 5, 2024. That night, Nino Niederreiter - who was playing in his 900th career game - scored twice to propel the Jets to victory, with Connor Hellebuyck making 21 saves.

As for Utah (19-19-7), they'll be wrapping up a seven-game home stand on Monday. They've picked up two wins in six games, including a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at Delta Center at 11:30 am MT, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com