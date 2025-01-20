GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

8:30 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250120_UTA_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

SALT LAKE CITY - For the first time in 2025, the Winnipeg Jets have hit the road.

Following a season-long eight-game home stand that saw the Jets (31-13-3) post a 4-2-2 record, the team begins a short two-game road trip with their first visit to Utah.

It's the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. Winnipeg earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Utah back on November 5, 2024. That night, Nino Niederreiter - who was playing in his 900th career game - scored twice to propel the Jets to victory, with Connor Hellebuyck making 21 saves.

As for Utah (19-19-7), they'll be wrapping up a seven-game home stand on Monday. They've picked up two wins in six games, including a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at Delta Center at 11:30 am MT, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society

Three things - Kyle Connor puts on a show

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Three things - Another game, another shutout for Hellebuyck

Two big games for Arniel Saturday night

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Three things - Jets come up short in OT

NHL announces Jets First and Second Quarter-Century Teams

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 engaging in conversations about mental health during #HockeyTalks month

Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck