GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

LOS ANGELES - The six-game road trip rolls along for the Winnipeg Jets, with the fourth stop coming in Los Angeles against the Kings.

The Jets (18-4-0) won two of the three meetings with Los Angeles last season and are looking to improve on their 4-0-0 record against the Pacific Division this season. Three games into the season-long road trip, the Jets are 2-1-0 - thanks to Monday's 4-1 win in Minnesota over the Wild.

As for the Kings (11-8-3), they're coming off a 7-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Los Angeles held a 2-1 lead 8:58 into the second period, but gave up six unanswered goals - five of them in the third period - to drop their road record to 5-6-2 this season.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 1 pm CT/11 am PT, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com