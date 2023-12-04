GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

WINNIPEG* -* The Winnipeg Jets finish off their four game homestand tonight at 6:30 pm when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg ended their three-game slide Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks and remain in third spot in the Central Division heading into tonight’s game.

PROJECTED LINEUP

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 am at Canada Life Centre. Check back here for the projected lineup.

STATS OF THE DAY

The Jets are ninth in the NHL this season by allowing only 2.78 goals against per game. Since Nov. 4, the Jets are second in the NHL with just 29 goals against in 13 games. Winnipeg has not allowed more than three goals against in each of those 13 games. The Jets are third in the league this season with 18 games of holding their opponent to three goals or less and hold a 12-6-0 record in those games.