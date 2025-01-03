GAMEDAY: Ducks steal extra point from Jets

Scheifele, Lowry and Iafallo score in 4-3 OT loss to Ducks

2425-Three_Things_ANA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets dropped the first game of an eight game homestand 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre. Alex Iafallo had a two-point night (1G, 1A) and Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry had the other goals for Winnipeg whose record fell to 27-11-2. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the Jets who host Detroit on Saturday.

300 WATCH

Connor Hellebuyck came into the night with a six-game win streak and on a ten-game point streak (9-0-1) and in search of 300 wins. Unfortunately for the Jets and Hellebuyck, Winnipeg made a few mistakes that cost them, and John Gibson made some big saves whenever Anaheim was in trouble. Gibson’s best save came in overtime when he made a huge stop on a Nikolaj Ehlers breakaway.

They're a man on man team. So, sometimes I think that ups the zone time," said Josh Morrissey.

"I still thought we were getting pucks to the net and getting some chances. So we did some good things, and obviously a disappointment to give up the second point there."

SOLID OPENING 19 MINUTES

Hellebuyck’s teammates wanted to get off to a great start unlike the last time these two teams played in Anaheim in the 3-2 Ducks victory last month. Just 33 seconds into the game, Mark Scheifele opened the scoring after taking a great pass from Kyle Connor and some great work from Gabe Vilardi forcing Radko Gudas into turning the puck over. Scheifele has five goals in his last five games.

ANA@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against John Gibson

Winnipeg made it 2-0 thanks to a brilliant pass from Josh Morrissey to a streaking Alex Iafallo that turned into a two-on-one with Adam Lowry, Iaffalo hit Lowry and the Jets captain gave the Jets a two goal lead at 17:17. Lowry became the sixth different Winnipeg player with a double-digit goal total this season which is tied with Toronto for the third most behind only Washington and Colorado (both w/ 7).

ANA@WPG: Lowry scores goal against John Gibson

PESKY DUCKS

After Anaheim tied the game at two in the second period, the Jets dominated with long stretches in the offensive zone into the third. Finally, they would beat John Gibson when Iafallo beat the Ducks goaltender on the wraparound for his second point of the night.

ANA@WPG: Iafallo scores goal against John Gibson

Anaheim did not go away and tied the game again thanks to Radko Gudas less than a minute later and went on to win in overtime and beat the Jets for the second time this season.

