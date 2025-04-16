GAMEDAY: Ducks at Jets

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2425-Three_Things_ANA
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets claimed their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history on Sunday emblematic of the NHL’s top team in the regular season. The Jets will now round out this monumental regular season on Wednesday when they host the Anaheim Ducks for the third time this season. Winnipeg will look to avoid the season sweep at the hands of the Ducks for the first time since 2014-15.

After the games were played on Tuesday night, the Jets found out that their first round opponent will be the St. Louis Blues. But before they get to that series, they have to finish game 82.

The Jets will hold their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 9:30 CT.

“We’re going all in," said head coach Scott Arniel when asked about the lineup on Tuesday.

"Obviously, with cap issues, with call-up issues, all that, there were other guys I didn’t want to play on Sunday, but at the end of the day we had some guys that were still banged up that we needed that. I didn’t want them going through three and four nights on some crazy travel."

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show "The Check In" with Sara and Jamie at 12:30 CT.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets captured their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history on Sunday. The last Canadian team to earn that trophy was the Vancouver Canucks in 2011-12. The Jets lead the NHL with 114 points (55-22-4) which also ties their franchise high for points (114 points in 2017-18) and now need just one more in their last game to mark a new best. They have posted 55 wins which is already the most in franchise history.

