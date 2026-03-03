GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_26.03.03CHI
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are back home following a road trip in which they got four out of a possible six points.

Ordinarily, that would be viewed as a success but since the Jets are trying to put themselves back in a playoff spot, six out of six points was really the only option. Winnipeg also had third period leads in both Anaheim and San Jose before falling in overtime.

“Overtime is such a fickle thing. Like the one last night (in San Jose), he's (Michael Misa) coming down, me and Lows are both in there, that puck just squeaks through us both and all of a sudden, the game's over,” said Haydn Fleury.

“It doesn't feel like a lot in the moment when the play's happening, and then he scores and the game's over. It's tough, because once you get possession, you don't want to give it up.”

The Jets need to get over things quickly as they kick off an eight-game homestand when they host the Chicago Blackhawks, another team that is fighting for their playoff lives in the Western Conference.

“We need to string together a group of wins, and you don't get many home stands throughout the year that are extended time, especially right now, where the points are so vital and the schedule is crazy, we're playing every other day, and so is every other team,” said Cole Koepke.

“So, use that as an advantage to where we're not traveling, where we can get that rest. You sleep in your own bed every night.” 

Just three of the eight opponents on this homestand are currently in a playoff spot. The opportunity is there, but the mountain ahead is a tough climb, the Jets only made up one point in getting the four out of six points on the three-game road trip.

“We need some help around the league; we need some other teams to lose. But we have to take care of our business. It’s focus in on (Tuesday), Chicago, a team that’s right around us,” said Scott Arniel.

“Then move forward on to the next one. We’ve got all these games at home. This is the part now, if we can win them all, that might be a great sign for us moving forward.”

The Jets will be facing another young up and coming team and they will once again be without two of their top four defencemen with Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey out against Chicago. Arniel was impressed with how his defensive group held the fort on the road without those two in the lineup.

“There’s a lot of pressure on those guys. And at the end of the day, it’s opportunity. Guys have to step up when opportunities present themselves. I think those guys have all done a good job of that,” said Arniel.

“That’s all we’re asking. Give ourselves a chance. We probably coulda, woulda shoulda got six points on this trip and that’s with a banged-up group, without those top two defencemen. So, again, we just need more of it until we do get healthy again.”

Speaking of Morrissey, he skated on his own for a third straight day on Monday and he rejoined his teammates for the morning skate today but was wearing a non-contact jersey so he will not play against the Blackhawks.

“Thursday, there’s a chance (he could play), but hoping Vancouver, if not then we have two more days off before next week,” said Arniel.

“It’s also a situation where I need him, but I also don’t want to lose him again. It’s just making sure he’s comfortable to be back out there doing what he needs to do.”

The Jets have posted a 8-1-1 record in the last 10 games against Chicago and a 4-1-0 record in the last five. Winnipeg has won the last six games against the Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre… The Jets’ last loss to the Blackhawks in Winnipeg came on Feb. 14, 2022. 

Over the course of Winnipeg’s six-game winning streak against the Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre, they have only allowed more than one goal once, in a 6-3 win on Oct. 30 of this season. Connor Hellebuyck has started five of those six games, stopping a combined 127 of 133 shots. In Hellebuyck’s career, he holds a record of 21-8-0 against the Blackhawks and a record of 11-4-0 when playing the Blackhawks in Winnipeg.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 CT.

