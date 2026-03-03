GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are back home following a road trip in which they got four out of a possible six points.

Ordinarily, that would be viewed as a success but since the Jets are trying to put themselves back in a playoff spot, six out of six points was really the only option. Winnipeg also had third period leads in both Anaheim and San Jose before falling in overtime.

“Overtime is such a fickle thing. Like the one last night (in San Jose), he's (Michael Misa) coming down, me and Lows are both in there, that puck just squeaks through us both and all of a sudden, the game's over,” said Haydn Fleury.

“It doesn't feel like a lot in the moment when the play's happening, and then he scores and the game's over. It's tough, because once you get possession, you don't want to give it up.”

The Jets need to get over things quickly as they kick off an eight-game homestand when they host the Chicago Blackhawks, another team that is fighting for their playoff lives in the Western Conference.

“We need to string together a group of wins, and you don't get many home stands throughout the year that are extended time, especially right now, where the points are so vital and the schedule is crazy, we're playing every other day, and so is every other team,” said Cole Koepke.

“So, use that as an advantage to where we're not traveling, where we can get that rest. You sleep in your own bed every night.”

Just three of the eight opponents on this homestand are currently in a playoff spot. The opportunity is there, but the mountain ahead is a tough climb, the Jets only made up one point in getting the four out of six points on the three-game road trip.

“We need some help around the league; we need some other teams to lose. But we have to take care of our business. It’s focus in on (Tuesday), Chicago, a team that’s right around us,” said Scott Arniel.

“Then move forward on to the next one. We’ve got all these games at home. This is the part now, if we can win them all, that might be a great sign for us moving forward.”