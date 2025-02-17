Canada needs win to get rematch with USA

BOSTON, MA – Connor McDavid called today’s Canada – Finland meeting “kind of like a Game 7” following his countries 3-1 loss to the Americans which put the USA in the 4 Nations final and Canada needing a win today to get a rematch with their rivals on Thursday.

If Canada beats Finland in regulation, they will get that opportunity. However, if they win in overtime or a shootout, they will have to wait to see what happens in the USA – Sweden game. If Sweden gets three points with a regulation win, then Canada would be heading home.

Canada will not be looking past the Finns, even though they lost 6-1 in their tournament opener to the U.S., Finland gained confidence from how they played for 40 minutes and took that into their 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Saturday.

“I think that game (against the U.S.) gave us actually more confidence, and we understand how we need to play against those high-level teams,” said Finland head coach Antti Pennanen.

“And it was good learning experience for us, and I think we are ready today against Team Canada.”

Finland’s only change to their lineup is former Jet Joel Armia replacing Teuvo Teravainen. Meanwhile, Canadian coach Jon Cooper has a couple of question marks as Cale Makar is a game time decision if he can’t go, then Thomas Harley will remain in. There also could be a change up front.

“There’s so many, it goes hand-in-hand but depending on how our lineup shapes out, said Cooper.

“Then (Travis) Konecny would come back in and (Seth) Jarvis would be out.”

Not having the Avalanche star defenceman is a significant loss for Canada, who are already without Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. Makar’s Avalanche teammate Devon Toews stated the obvious the impact it would be to have Makar back this afternoon.

“Yeah, he's the best defenseman in the world, and that's a huge impact on the game, a huge driver of the puck from the back end,” said Toews.

“Just moving the puck and skating it and creating offense and generating the offense from the back end.”

If Makar can’t go, Josh Morrissey looks to be his replacement on the Canadians top power play unit. The Jets defenceman led Canada’s blueline in minutes played (22:08).

"It's just about executing, making the plays that are there,” Morrissey said to Sportnet’s Luke Fox.

“But when you're looking around, seeing those guys, it's pretty special. You saw the goal they scored (Wednesday) night."

Jordan Binnington will start in goal for Canada, Kevin Lankinen will go for Finland.

CONNOR READY FOR SWEDES

Kyle Connor and the United States had a long travel day as they did not arrive in their Boston hotel until 5 am on Monday.

“In the NHL we have these days, so it’s nothing to out of the ordinary. They’re not often but you run into every once in a while, and everybody, especially with the schedule this year in the NHL with having the 4 Nations it seems like it so compressed,” said Connor.

“Whether it be a back-to-back or just playing games every other day, so we’re used to this stuff.”

The Americans are coming off that emotional win over Canada and that victory booked their ticket to the final. Connor said it won’t be a problem moving on from it and focusing on the next game against the Swedes.

“You're always really emotional after a game, and it's just, I mean, especially after that one, yeah, it's, you know, you take everything you had in that game, you leave it all out there, and you do your best,” said Connor.

“You have routines, and you have tools that you can use or just experience throughout the games and playoffs before, to try to wind down and use that to your advantage.”