BLOG: View From the Booth

….There are several indications the NHL will expand in a few short years by as many as four teams. Cities like Atlanta, Houston and Phoenix are all earmarked for league growth. Of course, factors like ownership, facility and population will determine the ultimate landing zones, although ideally if there are three teams added stateside then an eighth team in Canada should be a fitting proportional augmentation. No? In that case the NHL would need to look at only two markets, a second team in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) like Hamilton or Mississauga and Quebec City. The idea of expanding the Toronto market by another team is not a new one, but one wonders if the centricity and loyalty of “Leafs Nation” would make it difficult for another NHL team to ever gain traction in the GTA. As such, Quebec probably makes the most sense based on its distance from Montreal and having league history with the Nordiques from 1979-1995. Simply, fostering a fanbase in Quebec outside the shadow of Montreal would appear to be an easier task than doing the same within the Toronto catchment since it's already been done before. As an aside, Quebec’s population is similar to Winnipeg’s, so the model is there provided the city/market can meet the necessary criteria for expansion.

….Obviously the trend can shift quickly in the NHL, but both Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are on pace for career years. Pro-rated they’re both set to eclipse 50 goals and 100 points, which would be a first for both players in either category.

….Still with Scheifele, based on his career numbers to date, he’ll reach 1000 points in his career around game 1,082, which he’s currently just over 190 games away from attaining. For the 32-year-old, he’s certainly worked for his points, totaling the most against divisional heavyweight the Dallas Stars over his career. In 45 games against the Stars he’s amassed 22 goals and 52 points. More impressive is of the 22 goals vs. Dallas, 15 of them have come at even strength.

….Among provincial hockey circles the debate is likely to be robust and constructive, so let’s just throw this out there and ask which Manitoba-born skater has had the great impact in the National Hockey League? Of course, we’re not looking for an argument, but rather a polite conversation amongst your friends or family. The criteria could be anything relating to points, games played, championships, international competition, penalty minutes, etc. From this chair, it would be extremely difficult to isolate one player as being the “best-ever” from the province, but here are some names to consider: James Patrick, Mark Stone, Reggie Leach, Ab McDonald, Bobby Clarke, Travis Zajac, Bill Mosienko, Jonathan Toews, Butch Goring, Mike Ridley and Pete Stemkowski. For the record, Patrick leads in games played (1280), Leach in goals (381), Clarke in points (1210) and plus-minus (+507), while Toews paces the pack with three Stanley Cups.

….Speaking of local players, what a start to the season for Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes. Thus far, the 23-year-old is a point-per-game player and notched four game-winning goals in his team’s first five games to establish a new NHL record.

….Although fighting in the NHL has decreased significantly in the last two decades, the league is not completely devoid of tough guys. In fact, there is an abundance of them residing in the game, the only difference is many now play meaningful and contributing minutes along with providing physicality. But which player is considered the “toughest.” A straw poll among those in the Jets dressing room identified guys like Matt Rempe (Rangers), Marcus Foligno (Minnesota) and Mark Kastelic (Boston) as some of the league’s best enforcers. Locally, Winnipeg’s Ryan Reaves is still considered one of the toughest guys in the league even as he approaches 39-years-old in the New Year. But the top three in no particular orderas viewed by those that play against them are: Mathiew Olivier (Columbus), Nic Deslauriers (Philadelphia) and Arber Xhekaj (Montreal).

….It’s been nine years since NHL players participated in the Olympics. And with the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy slated for February to provide hockey fans with another best-on-best international tournament, similar to last year’s highly successful 4 Nations Face-Off - only larger in scale - the Winnipeg Jets will be well represented again with Josh Morrissey (Canada), Kyle Connor (USA) and Connor Hellebuyck (USA) as locks to represent their countries for a second straight year. It’s also a safe assumption that after last year’s snub Mark Scheifele will find himself on the Canadian roster, too. But what about Jonathan Toews? Based on his start with the Jets, previous experience and ability to provide a variety of roles, it wouldn’t be far off to suggest he’s being considered by Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong and head coach Jon Cooper as a depth player.

….By the time you read this Luke Schenn’s goalless streak in the NHL will have closed in on 85 games. That’s 85 consecutive games without a goal. It’s not that he’s scored a lot during his career but 44 goals for a rugged, defensive-defenceman is impressive. But you get the feeling that when he does snap the skid, it will be an important one and his first with the Jets.

….Although this space is exclusive dedicated to hockey thoughts, it would be difficult to not have a final summation on the Toronto Blue Jays run to the World Series and the crushing loss their legion of fans across the country endured. After all, there were scores of NHLers cheering for the Blue Jays all throughout the playoffs, including many Winnipeg Jets. So, while the nation was denied its third World Series title, the impact the Jays made on baseball fans – both ardent and casual – will be immeasurable. In fact, similar to when Toronto won back-to-back World Series championships in 1992 and 1993 watch for minor baseball registration numbers right across Canada to spike next spring. This was the case when the Jays beat Atlanta and Philadelphia, respectively, in consecutive finals and participation in the game reached record numbers across the country.

….Since he officially committed to the Jets in July, there’s been a lot written and discussed about Jonathan Toews and his return home. How his time with the Jets is remembered will be determined in time, but the impact he’s already made to the franchise, city and province is intangible. As the one of the most revered Manitobans to play the game, he’s opened the door for others to see Winnipeg as an NHL destination whether they’re from the province or not. That kind of effect can only be advantageous to the Jets now and into the future when it comes to attracting, negotiating and signing players. His commitment to his hometown is not only noble, but rich in hockey currency. And that in-and-of-itself means it’s already been successful.

….Final Thoughts: If you’re looking for history to provide a possible path to success for the Jets this season, consider that since 2017 three teams (Washington, Tampa Bay and Colorado) all won the President’s Trophy the year prior to winning the Stanley Cup. More specifically, two of those were for the first time….Quotable: “I really want to stay here,” said Parker Ford, when asked about having a solid training camp, exhibition schedule and possibly making the team. In the moment, it was like he was making a wish. Well, here we are almost 20 percent of the way through the season and the Jets’ rookie centre is still in the NHL. And given his play overall, he’s earned it.

