Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

The New York Islanders kicked off training camp on Thursday, taking the ice for the first day of formal practices.

There are 38 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goaltenders at this year’s camp and will skate in three groups daily at Northwell Health Ice Center to start camp. Stay tuned to NewYorkIslanders.com for the latest stories, photos and videos from this year’s camp.

BLUE GROUP

Forwards: William Dufour, Pierre Engvall, Julien Gauthier, Ruslan Iskhakov, Anders Lee, Eetu Liukas Kyle MacLean, Matthew Maggio, Matt Martin, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brian Pinho,

Defensemen: Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Dennis Cholowski, Aidan Fulp, Isaiah George, Grant Hutton, Alexander Romanov,

Goaltenders: Ken Appleby, Semyon Varlamov