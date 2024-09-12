Tsyplakov Excited for Opportunity with Islanders

Maxim Tsyplakov has arrived on Long Island, as the Russian winger was on the ice for the first day of New York Islanders Rookie Camp on Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Islanders on May 16, coming stateside after spending the past seven years with Spartak Moskva of the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL).

“It's a good opportunity for me, a big chance,” Tsyplakov said. “I want to play hockey in [the] big league, and I want to work with [Head Coach] Patrick [Roy].”

While Tsyplakov is on the older side of the rookie camp roster, getting a chance to skate with coaches and prospects ahead of Training Camp is an opportunity to get adjusted to the smaller rink and North America in general.

“It's a good practice for me… hard practice,” Tsyplakov said, noting that he’s ready to end his lengthy offseason.

Opportunity was the key word for Tsyplakov, who said that’s what set the Islanders apart from his other NHL suitors.

“I didn’t look at money, I looked at my opportunity and where I can play,” said Tsyplakov, who added he can play the power play or penalty kill.