Tsyplakov Excited for Opportunity with Islanders

Russian winger Maxim Tsyplakov talks about decision to sign with Islanders as Rookie Camp begins

By Cory Wright
Maxim Tsyplakov has arrived on Long Island, as the Russian winger was on the ice for the first day of New York Islanders Rookie Camp on Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Islanders on May 16, coming stateside after spending the past seven years with Spartak Moskva of the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL).

“It's a good opportunity for me, a big chance,” Tsyplakov said. “I want to play hockey in [the] big league, and I want to work with [Head Coach] Patrick [Roy].”

While Tsyplakov is on the older side of the rookie camp roster, getting a chance to skate with coaches and prospects ahead of Training Camp is an opportunity to get adjusted to the smaller rink and North America in general.

“It's a good practice for me… hard practice,” Tsyplakov said, noting that he’s ready to end his lengthy offseason.

Opportunity was the key word for Tsyplakov, who said that’s what set the Islanders apart from his other NHL suitors.

“I didn’t look at money, I looked at my opportunity and where I can play,” said Tsyplakov, who added he can play the power play or penalty kill.

2024-25 Rookie Camp Day 1: Maxim Tsyplakov

Versatility is a common trait on the Islanders, and Tsyplakov brings some pop, with 31 goals last season in 65 games with Spartak Moskva last season, so he’ll be afforded a chance to compete for an offensive role when training camp opens.

There was also the allure of playing for Roy, who Tsyplakov joked that he played with on his PlayStation back in Russia, as well as joining the Isles growing Russian contingent. Tsyplakov connected with Alexander Romanov in Moscow over the summer and has previously played against Ilya Sorokin. He said while everyone has been welcoming so far on Long Island, having the Russians and their families help him acclimate is a plus.

“It’s good for me and my wife,” Tsyplakov said.

Former Islanders forward Shane Prince was Tsyplakov’s linemate last season in Spartak and gave the winger some tips about Long Island before his move.

“We talked after the KHL season, he said it was a great city, a great system and a great opportunity.”

Tsyplakov has size at 6’3, 210 lbs., and said he likes to play a physical style. He said his strengths were going to the front of the net and doesn’t mind playing net front on the power play either. That should help, as the physicality is often the biggest adjustment for players coming from overseas.

“I can play on the PK, play [netfront] on the power play,” Tsyplakov said. “I can go to the net because it’s my game.”

Tsyplakov will wear number seven for the Islanders.

Snapshots from the first day of the 2024-25 Islanders Rookie Camp at Northwell Health Ice Center.

