Islanders Announce 2024-25 Rookie Camp Roster

Camp roster features 12 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders

2425_172_RookieCampRoster_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2024-25 rookie camp. The camp roster features 12 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Click here for full roster details.

Forwards (12):

56 - William Dufour
43 - Marc Gatcomb
64 - Justin Gill
45 - Alex Jefferies
52 - Daylan Kuefler
49 - Eetu Liukas
48 - Matthew Maggio
72 - Jesse Nurmi
62 - Riley Piercey
66 - Jack Randl
58 - Cam Thiesing
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov

Defensemen (8):

38 - Aidan Fulp
39 - Isaiah George
61 - Christian Krygier
59 - Artyom Kudashov
37 - Travis Mitchell
36 - Calle Odelius
63 - Matias Rajaniemi
41 - Marshall Warren

Goaltenders (3):

35 - Tristan Lennox
60 - Keith Kinkaid
70 - Henrik Tikkanen

