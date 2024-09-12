Islanders Announce 2024-25 Rookie Camp Roster

The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2024-25 rookie camp. The camp roster features 12 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
Forwards (12):
56 - William Dufour
43 - Marc Gatcomb
64 - Justin Gill
45 - Alex Jefferies
52 - Daylan Kuefler
49 - Eetu Liukas
48 - Matthew Maggio
72 - Jesse Nurmi
62 - Riley Piercey
66 - Jack Randl
58 - Cam Thiesing
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
Defensemen (8):
38 - Aidan Fulp
39 - Isaiah George
61 - Christian Krygier
59 - Artyom Kudashov
37 - Travis Mitchell
36 - Calle Odelius
63 - Matias Rajaniemi
41 - Marshall Warren
Goaltenders (3):
35 - Tristan Lennox
60 - Keith Kinkaid
70 - Henrik Tikkanen