Islanders Announce 2024-25 Rookie Camp Roster

The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2024-25 rookie camp. The camp roster features 12 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Click here for full roster details.

Forwards (12):

56 - William Dufour

43 - Marc Gatcomb

64 - Justin Gill

45 - Alex Jefferies

52 - Daylan Kuefler

49 - Eetu Liukas

48 - Matthew Maggio

72 - Jesse Nurmi

62 - Riley Piercey

66 - Jack Randl

58 - Cam Thiesing

7 - Maxim Tsyplakov

Defensemen (8):

38 - Aidan Fulp

39 - Isaiah George

61 - Christian Krygier

59 - Artyom Kudashov

37 - Travis Mitchell

36 - Calle Odelius

63 - Matias Rajaniemi

41 - Marshall Warren

Goaltenders (3):

35 - Tristan Lennox

60 - Keith Kinkaid

70 - Henrik Tikkanen