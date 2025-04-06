Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-32-10) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (49-18-9)

12:30 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH: TNT | truTV | MAX

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders welcome in the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon to conclude a three-game homestand.

The Islanders snapped a six-game winless skid when they defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1 at UBS Arena on Friday night. Casey Cizikas, Simon Holmstrom and Noah Dobson (PPG, 1A) scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves in the win.

The Capitals earned a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, but the main story coming out of Washington wasn’t the game’s result. Alex Ovechkin scored twice to tie Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals in NHL history (894). Martin Fehérváry, Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard also scored for the Caps in the win, while Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

The hockey world will turn their attention to Sunday’s tilt to see if Ovechkin can score his 895th career goal against the Islanders or be denied. The Islanders did not practice on Saturday and will not hold a morning skate on Sunday, so any lineup news – including the Isles’ starting goalie – will be announced closer to puck drop.

Postgame on Friday when asked about the possibility of Ovechkin breaking the record on Sunday, Head Coach Patrick Roy’s mentality remained solely focused on the team.

“We’re going to focus on us,” Roy said. “I know it’s going to be hard, but that’s what we have to do. It’s an important game for our team. We’re going to continue to do exact what we’ve been doing, focusing on the next game, staying in the present moment and focusing on us.”

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders haven’t faced the Capitals since Nov. 29 where they fell 5-4 in overtime to open the season series. The Isles will face the Caps twice in a short span, as the two teams will meet again for the third and final time on Apr. 15 at UBS Arena.