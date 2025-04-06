This Day in Isles History: April 6

The Islanders win their second William M. Jennings Trophy in 2019, Isles shut out Capitals in 2021

GettyImages-1232202701
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

April 6, 2021: Semyon Varlamov stops 29 shots in a 1-0 shutout win over the Washington Capitals. Brock Nelson broke the 0-0 deadlock at 13:05 of the third period.

April 6, 2019: The Islanders earn their franchise-record 11th shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals. The franchise claims it's second William M. Jennings Trophy, having allowed the fewest goals in the league (196) just one season after allowing the most (296). It's the second time in NHL history that a team went from allowing the most goals to the fewest in consecutive seasons (Ottawa Senators: 1917-18 and 1918-19).

WSH@NYI: Varlamov earns 31st career NHL shutout

April 6, 2011: Michael Grabner passes Bryan Trottier on the Islanders all-time rookie goal scoring list with his 33rd goal. Grabner would finish the season with 34 goals, becoming the fifth rookie in franchise history to lead the team in goals.

April 6, 2002: With a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals at Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders clinch their first playoff berth in eight seasons. Michael Peca scored the eventual winner 1:24 into the third period. The Islanders drew a first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2002 playoffs.

