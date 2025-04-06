This Day in Isles History: April 6

April 6, 2021: Semyon Varlamov stops 29 shots in a 1-0 shutout win over the Washington Capitals. Brock Nelson broke the 0-0 deadlock at 13:05 of the third period.

April 6, 2019: The Islanders earn their franchise-record 11th shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals. The franchise claims it's second William M. Jennings Trophy, having allowed the fewest goals in the league (196) just one season after allowing the most (296). It's the second time in NHL history that a team went from allowing the most goals to the fewest in consecutive seasons (Ottawa Senators: 1917-18 and 1918-19).