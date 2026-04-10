The Story Behind the Isles Jerseys They Wore at Lee’s House for Pond Hockey

To celebrate Youth Hockey Day at UBS Arena, read about the youth jerseys the Isles wore to Captain Anders Lee’s house in Minnesota for a day of pond hockey

Isles Play Pond Hockey at Anders Lee's House
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

To celebrate Youth Hockey Day, NewYorkIslanders.com caught up with the Islanders on which youth jersey they chose to wear, and why, for a fun and nostalgic afternoon skating on an outdoor pond.

In the midst of a long road trip in January, the New York Islanders had the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.

Captain Anders Lee invited the team to his home in Minnesota for an afternoon of pond hockey, with the ask that they wear a special jersey from their junior or youth days.  

“It was Anders’ idea to all bring a jersey from when we were young, it brought back some fun memories,” JG Pageau said. “It was cool for everyone to sport the colors of their youth teams, representing where we grew up. It was a lot of fun.”  

The Islanders were excited and came prepared with their favorite childhood jersey. Some had some assistance in physically getting the jersey - Matthew Schaefer and Emil Heineman said their dads brought them their youth jerseys before the team headed out on the 16-day trek.   

“I played for the Bulldogs for many years growing up, so my dad sent one to me since I forgot one at home,” Schaefer said. “He picked that one since he knows it means a lot to me. Just playing hockey and growing up there, it’s where I got started.” 

Heineman played in the Leksands system in Sweden for his whole career before coming stateside, so repping that logo with his NHL team was extra special. 

“It’s my hometown team, I grew up in that in that arena pretty much,” Heineman said. “Started skating when I was three years old and played on those teams. I know that place inside and out, obviously it means a lot to me. It's my home, it's my childhood pretty much. That logo and that jersey means a lot to me.”

For the players who didn’t, or couldn’t, bring a jersey – Ryan Pulock’s was held up in customs – Lee had plenty to supply. That’s how David Rittich ended up sporting a slick Quebec Nordiques jersey – it was the last one Lee had available at his house. 

Some players donned a surprise. Mathew Barzal wore an Islanders black alternate jersey from the Isles 2015-16 campaign, which was the season before he started playing for the Islanders. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t borrowed from the Lee household, despite having Lee on the back of the jersey.  

“Barzy pulled that one out all on his own, I didn't share that with him at all,” Lee said with a laugh. “He went out and found that we don't know where he bought it. Maybe he bought it online somewhere, but it definitely surprised everybody. It was fun he pulled it out.”  

The captain himself wore threads with special meaning to him – a jersey from a victorious Pee Wee State Championships in 2000.  

“Back in the day, you make the state tournament as a Pee Wee, we were fortunate enough to have jerseys made just for the tournament,” Lee said. “Those were a really big deal as a young kid. To pull out some jerseys that were silk jerseys and carried it on a hanger into the game. It was a pretty special one, we ended up winning the state tournament that year. So that one sits in a great place in our house.” 

“It fits a little snug,” Lee added with a laugh.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Play Pond Hockey at Anders Lee's House in Minnesota

The New York Islanders spent an off day at Anders Lee’s house in Minnesota and laced up the skates on the pond. Photos by Tyler Brosious/New York Islanders

Pageau sported the jersey from his youth hockey association in Gatineau (previously Hull). He had his jersey retired by the association back in 2024.  

 “I brought my minor hockey league jersey, they retired in my jersey last year,” Pageau said. “They gave me a great honor, which I'm super proud of.” 

The youth jerseys were a sentimental reminder for the Islanders of their roots, all brought together by Lee’s creativity and hospitality.  

“I wanted the guys to share the fond memories they had growing up,” Lee said. “Since we were back in town, it was fun to host them on the ice and enjoy that time together as a team.”

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