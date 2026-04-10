The Story Behind the Isles Jerseys They Wore at Lee’s House for Pond Hockey

To celebrate Youth Hockey Day, NewYorkIslanders.com caught up with the Islanders on which youth jersey they chose to wear, and why, for a fun and nostalgic afternoon skating on an outdoor pond.

In the midst of a long road trip in January, the New York Islanders had the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.

Captain Anders Lee invited the team to his home in Minnesota for an afternoon of pond hockey, with the ask that they wear a special jersey from their junior or youth days.

“It was Anders’ idea to all bring a jersey from when we were young, it brought back some fun memories,” JG Pageau said. “It was cool for everyone to sport the colors of their youth teams, representing where we grew up. It was a lot of fun.”

The Islanders were excited and came prepared with their favorite childhood jersey. Some had some assistance in physically getting the jersey - Matthew Schaefer and Emil Heineman said their dads brought them their youth jerseys before the team headed out on the 16-day trek.

“I played for the Bulldogs for many years growing up, so my dad sent one to me since I forgot one at home,” Schaefer said. “He picked that one since he knows it means a lot to me. Just playing hockey and growing up there, it’s where I got started.”

Heineman played in the Leksands system in Sweden for his whole career before coming stateside, so repping that logo with his NHL team was extra special.

“It’s my hometown team, I grew up in that in that arena pretty much,” Heineman said. “Started skating when I was three years old and played on those teams. I know that place inside and out, obviously it means a lot to me. It's my home, it's my childhood pretty much. That logo and that jersey means a lot to me.”