Inside the Islanders Day Playing Pond Hockey at Lee's House

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, only one of them featured a full NHL team on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Islanders were looking to play a little pond hockey on their day off in Minnesota and Edina native Anders Lee knew the perfect place.

His backyard.

The Islanders’ captain invited his teammates over to his house on Sunday for a little pond hockey and some team bonding.

“[It’s a] dream scenario for me to be able to have an ice rink in my backyard,” Lee said. “Neighbor helped me out and had his rink going in the back and the boys showed up yesterday, and just had a wonderful day together, skating, hanging out, watching the football games and enjoy each other's company.”

Lee’s neighbor, Ted, built and maintained the rink for his kids, but made sure it was ready for the Isles when they rolled into town, skates and sticks in hand.

The ticks were thrown in the middle to pick teams, which grew to 17-on-17 once the neighborhood kids caught wind and began funneling onto the ice. There was a firepit to keep warm and excess snow was dutifully shoveled by Simon Holmstrom, Emil Heineman and Cole McWard.

It was cold. It was picturesque. It was perfect.

“It was awesome,” Anthony Duclair said. “The last time I skated on an outdoor rink was back in my childhood, so definitely brought a lot of memories back. Just good to see the boys having fun and getting away from the rink and skating in a different setting. Leesy and his family was very gracious to host the boys and we had a great day off.”