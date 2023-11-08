The Skinny: Wild 4, Islanders 2

Game 11

Minnesota 4, Isles 2

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored 42 seconds apart in the third period to break a 2-2 tie as the Minnesota Wild snapped the Isles’ five-game points streak with a 4-2 victory over the Islanders before a crowd of 13,527 at UBS Arena.

Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom had helped erase a 1-0 Minnesota lead but the Wild tied it midway through the second period to send the game deadlocked to the third.

The Isles fall to 5-3-3 on the season; they visit Boston on Thursday night at 7:00pm.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Pat Maroon (2) Joel Eriksson Ek (6), Jake Middleton (6) 00:19 MIN 1,NYI 0

Noah Dobson (4) Casey Cizikas (3), Cal Clutterbuck (3) 11:00 MIN 1,NYI 1

2nd Period

Oliver Wahlstrom (1) Pierre Engvall (6), Sebastian Aho (2) 08:34 MIN 1,NYI 2 PPG

Vinni Lettieri (1) Matt Boldy (5), Brock Faber (4) 12:03 MIN 2,NYI 2

3rd Period

Kirill Kaprizov (4) Mats Zuccarello (10), Marcus Johansson (7) 06:50 MIN 3,NYI 2 PPG

Joel Eriksson Ek (7) Pat Maroon (7) 07:32 MIN 4,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles have outscored their opponents 11-4 in the first period (the four goals allowed is the fewest in the NHL); they allowed the first goal for only the third time in eleven games ….The Isles have led at some point in ten of their eleven games.… Pat Maroon’s goal ended Semyon Varlamov’s shutout streak at 137:39; it was the earliest goal the Isles had allowed in a home game in nearly 12 years (Andrej Meszaros for Philadelphia on 11/23/11 at eighteen seconds.…Noah Dobson scored his 34th career goal, passing Adrian Aucoin for 11th place on the club’s all-time list; only Denis Potvin (95) had more goals before his 24th birthday than Dobson…Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the same game for the third time; it was Wahlstrom’s first goal since December 9, 2022…The Isles have been outshot 387-339 this season… Bo Horvat missed his first game as an Islander; he had played 89 consecutive games, including all 40 since joining the Isles…The Isles allowed two goals a minute or less for the third time this season (Colorado twice).

First Times in a Long Time

• Noah Dobson is the first Islander defensemen since Jamies Wisniewski (2010-11) to have at least eleven points in the Isles’ first 11 games.

Noah-vember

Noah Dobson has goals in back-to-back games; 6 of his 34 career goals have been scored in November.

Shoot the Puck!

The Isles have been getting more rubber on goal during power plays than they did last season:

• 2023-24 Isles have 51 shots in 52:21 of PP (.99 shots per minute)

• 2022-23 Isles had 336 shots in 379:43 of PP (0.88 shots per minute)

That’s an 11% increase in shots per minute spent on the power play.

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,779

2. Matt Martin 3,726

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 5-3-3 for 13 points in 11 games

•2022-23 7-4-0 for 14 points in 11 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 5-13-18

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 137 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.4% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.4%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 274 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is 6th in wins (274) and third in shutouts (40).

Varlamov saw his shutout streak end at 137:39, which is the 22nd-longest in club history and the longest in the NHL this season.

Overtime Is (Not) Our Time

The Isles are 0-3 so far this season in overtime, allowing three goals on five shots; the three overtimes have taken only 4:58 to play.

Ilya Sorokin is 13-21 in his career in games that have gone beyond sixty minutes; he is 8-12 in games decided in overtime and 5-9 in games decided by a shootout.

The Isles have lost 20 of the last 31 games that were decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020); they have allowed three overtime goals in the first ten games for only the second time in club history (also 2009-10).

Home and Road

The Isles are 5-3-3 overall; they are 3-2-3 at home and 2-1-0 on the road.

Minnesota is 5-5-2 overall; they are 3-2-1 at home and 2-3-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-1-3 against the East (2-0-2 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-1 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-0 against the West (1-2-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 90 games at UBS Arena and recorded 63 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,410

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 5-0-2 when scoring first and are 0-3-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-15-8=29

Minnesota 9-12-10=31

The Isles are 1-0-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 3-3-2 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves; he is 2-2-0 on the season and 13-15-1 vs. Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves; he is 3-2-1 on the season and 28-12-5 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-5 on the power play (9:55); Minnesota was 1-4 on the power play (6:47).

The Isles are 2-2-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-1-2 when they do not. The Isles are 1-2-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 4-1-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 3-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-2-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 38-7-7 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-0-3 in games decided by a single goal including 3-0 in regulation. They are 0-3 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-1 in the front end and 0-1-0 in the back end this season. The next set of back-to-backs will be on November 15 in Vancouver and November 16 in Seattle.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (24:55); Minnesota: Jonas Brodin (24:30)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards with a season-high 24:43 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-2), Noah Dobson (3-3-1)

Face-offs

Isles 29, Minnesota 27 (52%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 15 of 22 for the Isles; Vinni Lettieri won 4 of 5 for Minnesota.

Hit Count

Isles 15 (Cal Clutterbuck-3)

Minnesota 19 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Martin 1, Pelech 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 11 (Scott Mayfield -4)

Minnesota 20 (Jonas Brodin-4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 69, Minnesota 58

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 44, Minnesota 42

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ryan Pulock +9

Minnesota: Brock Faber +10

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, Minnesota 13

5-on-5: Isles 9, Minnesota 8

Scratches

Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc, (Bo Horvat)

Games Lost: 9

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 123rd consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles:1 successful, 0 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2)

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside (10/21)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road) and allowed two in the same span three times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have allowed the opposition to do so once.

For (0):

Vs (2): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored one goal and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (3): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Matt Martin 777 * 8.Brock Nelson 769 * 9. Casey Cizikas 756…

12. Brent Sutter 694 * 13. Anders Lee 689 * 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Cal Clutterbuck 647

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 246 * 9. Anders Lee 241 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 * 29 Mathew Barzal 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 14. Bob Nystrom 278 * 15. Mathew Barzal 263…

18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 20. Brock Nelson 223…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 177

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

13. Patrick Flatley 488 * 14. Brock Nelson 469 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 418 * 17. Mathew Barzal 370

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +80 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \ 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 * 7. Ryan Pulock 44 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Johnny Boychuk 35 * 11. Noah Dobson 34

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 * 17. Vladimir Malakhov and Noah Dobson 98…

21. Ken Morrow 88 * 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Scott Mayfield 86

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 175…

13. Tom Kurvers 134 \* 14. Noah Dobson 132…*

17. Gerry Hart 128 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov and Adam Pelech 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 *

21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 112

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. * Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 143 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 139

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 * 8. Ilya Sorokin 73 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 61

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 17 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Robin Salo broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period as Bridgeport improved to 3-5-1-0 on the season with a 3-2 win over Springfield on home ice on Sunday. Bridgeport hosts Hartford on Friday and then hosts Springfield on Saturday.

Season Series Stats

Minnesota leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will meet on January 15th in St. Paul to complete the season series.

The Isles are 0-4-1 in their last five games against the Wild.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9th —ISLANDERS AT BOSTON - 7:00pm

The Isles make their only trip of the season to Causeway Street as they face the Bruins on Thursday.

The B’s swept the season series last two seasons, with the Isles earning just a single point (0-2-1) with a shootout loss in Boston last December. Overall, the Isles are 0-3-1 in their last four games with Boston and are winless in their last six regular season games there (0-4-2).

