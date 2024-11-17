The Skinny: Kraken 3, Islanders 2

Game 18

Seattle 3, Isles 2

Jamie Oleksiak scored the winning goal with 3:13 to play as the Seattle Kraken rallied from 2-1 third period deficit for a 3-2 victory over the Isles before a sellout crowd of 17,151 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Isles challenged the winning goal for goalie interference, but the call was upheld. Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson, the latter shorthanded, scored for the Islanders but it was not enough to earn Ilya Sorokin his 100th NHL win.

The Isles are 7-7-4 on the season and play game four of this five-game road trip in Calgary on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Yanni Gourde (1) Brandon Tanev (2), Tye Kartye (2) 08:10 NYI 0,SEA 1

Pierre Engvall (2) Ryan Pulock (7), Dennis Cholowski (1) 13:38 NYI 1,SEA 1

2nd Period

No Goals

3rd Period

Brock Nelson (7) Noah Dobson (7), Kyle Palmieri (9) 04:49 NYI 2,SEA 1 SHG

Jared McCann (9) Andre Burakovsky (8), Ryker Evans (8) 05:26 NYI 2,SEA 2

Jamie Oleksiak (2) Yanni Gourde (5), Brandon Tanev (3) 16:47 NYI 2,SEA 3

The Skinny

The loss ended a five-game Islander point streak (3-0-2); they are 4-2-2 in their last eight games…The Isles have allowed only 25 goals in the first and second periods but have allowed 30 goals in the third period and overtime…It was the first time Isaiah George was in the lineup for an Islander defeat…Yanni Gourde had a goal and an assist, upping his career totals to 7-7-14 in 16 games against the Isles… Pierre Engvall has goals in consecutive games for the first time since November 30-December 2, 2023…Brock Nelson scored his second shorthanded goal of the season (and 4th of his career) to give the Isles a lead, which lasted only 37 seconds, in the third period…It was the first time since January 9th (and thus the first time under Patrick Roy) that the Isles killed at least four power plays without allowing a goal… The Isles have allowed a tying goal in 6 games this season, going 2-2-2 in those games…It was the third time this season that the Isles took a lead during the third period, but lost the game (0-1-2)…The Kraken are 5-0-0 when tied after two periods….Dennis Cholowski recorded his first assist since May 1, 2022; it was his first assist for the Isles…Kyle Palmieri tied Bo Horvat for the team lead in assists (9); his 16 points lead the team and brings him within five points of 500.

The Injury

Casey Cizikas left the game in the third period, following a collision with Eeli Tolvanen. He missed about ten minutes of playing time but finished the game.

Milestone Men

• Noah Dobson earned his 199th point.

• Ryan Pulock earned his 198th point and 150th assist.

• Anders Lee remains at 199 assists.

• Ilya Sorokin has endured three one-goal defeats (0-1-2) in his pursuit of his 100th win.

Chasing 200

Two Islander defensemen are approaching 200 points; Noah Dobson has 199 and Ryan Pulock has 198. Denis Potvin, Stefan Persson and Tomas Jonsson are the only defensemen to record their first 200 points as Islanders.

Anders Lee has 199 assists; he will be the 21st player in club history to reach 200 assists.

The Road Ahead

The Isles are in a stretch where they play nine of eleven games on the road. So far, the Isles are 4-3-2 (3-3-1 on the road and 1-0-1 at home):

• 30-Oct-24 @ Columbus L 0-2

• 1-Nov-24 @ Buffalo W 4-3

• 3-Nov-24 @ New York L 2-5

• 5-Nov-24 Vs Pittsburgh W 4-3 (SO)

• 7-Nov-24 @ Ottawa W 4-2

• 9-Nov-24 Vs New Jersey L 3-4 (OT)

• 12-Nov-24 @ Edmonton L 3-4 (OT)

• 14-Nov-24 @ Vancouver W 5-2

• 16-Nov-24 @ Seattle L 2-3

• 19-Nov-24 @ Calgary

• 21-Nov-24 @ Detroit

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 7 overtime games. They are 1-4 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-3 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 33 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots one time this season and 30 times in his career. Only Billy Smith, who played more than three times the number of games as an Islander, faced 40 more often (46 times).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 3 empty-net goals and allowed 5.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play three times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 12 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 5 times

• Allowed the next goal: 6 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 7-7-4 for 18 points in 18 games

• 2023-24 7-6-5 for 19 points in 18 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 4-25-29

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 289 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Semyon Varlamov 289

49. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 7-7-4 overall; they are 2-3-2 at home and 5-4-2 on the road.

Seattle is 9-8-1 overall; they are 6-3-1 at home and 3-5-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 5-4-1 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 3-2-0 vs. Atlantic) and 2-3-3 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 1-2-1 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 129 games at UBS Arena and recorded 91 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,451

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,451) and Patrick Roy (157) have combined for 1,608 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 3-1-2 when scoring first and are 4-6-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 9-10-5=24

Seattle 12-6-9=27

The Isles are 3-3-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 3-3-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves; he is 4-4-3 this season and 2-2-1 vs. Seattle.

Joey Daccord made 22 saves; he is 8-3-1 this season and 1-0-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00) on the power play; Seattle was 0-4 (8:00).

The Isles are 5-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-6-3 when they do not. The Isles are 4-3-3 when they allow at least one power play goal and 3-4-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 7-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-6-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-2-4 in games decided by a single goal including 1-2 in regulation. They are 1-4 in games decided in overtime and are 2-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-1-0 on the front end and 0-2-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 29th in Washington and November 30th vs. Buffalo.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (24:41); Seattle: Brandon Montour (25:51)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:20)

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (5-4-2), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 34, Seattle 23 (60%)

Bo Horvat won 7 of 9 for the Isles; Yanni Gourde won 10 of 18 for Seattle.

Hit Count

Isles 9 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau -9)

Seattle 16 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 3 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Noah Dobson -4)

Seattle 8 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 55, Seattle 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 45, Seattle 50

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Bo Horvat +8

Seattle: Brandon Tanev +14

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Seattle 6

5-on-5: Isles 9, Seattle 5

Scratches

(Mathew Barzal – LTIR), (Anthony Duclair-LTIR), (Adam Pelech – IR), (Alex Romanov-INJ), (Mike Reilly-IR),Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell

Games Lost to injury: 45. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 184 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (134) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (114) have also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-2-0 in matinee games this season, with 9 games remaining. The next matinee will be on November 29th in Washington. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-15-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 2 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16)

Opponents: 1 successful, 1 failure (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/15)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (1): BUF 11/1

Opponent responses (3): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (2): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (1): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (2): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT)

Vs (4): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (4): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 858 * 7. Casey Cizikas 833 * 8. Matt Martin 830 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 777 …

31. Dave Lewis 514 * 32. Adam Pelech 511 * 33. Mathew Barzal 510 * 34. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 36. Ryan Pulock 504 * 37. Ed Westfall 493 * 38. Scott Mayfield 486

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 282 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 267 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Billy Harris and Brock Nelson 259…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 199…

30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 31. Noah Dobson 158 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski and Ryan Pulock 150 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. John Tonelli 544 * 10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 541 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 466 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 247

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Ryan Pulock +56 * 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Noah Dobson 41…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech, Scott Mayfield and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 158 * 9. Ryan Pulock 150…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 93

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 199 * Ryan Pulock 198…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 119

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 203 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 170

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 99 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport had their best weekend of the season, earning a 6-1 win in Hershey and a 5-2 win in Wilkes Barre-Scranton to improve to 4-9-1-1. Fredrik Karlstrom scored twice on Friday while Liam Foudy broke a 2-2 tie with under seven minutes to play on Saturday.

Brian Pinho leads the team and is tied for 2nd in the AHL with ten goals. His 16 points are tied for 3rd in the AHL. Jakub Skarek is 3-5-0 with a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

The Baby Isles are off until Friday, when they return to Wilkes Barre-Scranton to begin a 3-in-3 weekend.

Season Series Stats

Seattle leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0); the teams will meet again on December 5th at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 1-2-1 in Seattle and 2-3-2 all-time against the Kraken. The Isles are winless in their last three games against the Kraken (0-1-2).

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19th –ISLES AT CALGARY 9:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 8:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

Game four of the five-game road trip is Tuesday in Calgary.

The Flames have earned points in the last eight games (6-0-2) with the Isles, with the only Islander wins coming in overtime at UBS in 2022 and in a shootout in Alberta last November.

Jacob Markstrom, now a New Jersey Devil. owns the last four wins for the Flames over the Isles.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com