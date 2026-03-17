Teacher of the Month: Britt Norris

Meet our Xerox Future Goals Teacher of the Month for March

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By New York Islanders Community Relations
NewYorkIslanders.com

Mrs. Britt Norris is a high school teacher at John F. Kennedy HS in Bellmore

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF

I have been an earth and environmental science teacher for 30 years - most of that here in Nassau county at JFK in Bellmore. I have enjoyed inspiring young people about the wonders of the natural world and will miss many aspects of the job, as I am set to retire in June. I am also a wife and mother and sister who loves spending time with family and friends. When I am not in the classroom, you will find me hiking Long Island parks or bicycling and walking the boardwalks and sandy beaches or in my garden. Originally from St. James/Smithtown now residing in Freeport and have been an Islanders fan my whole life!

IF YOU PLAYED HOCKEY, WHAT POSITION WOULD YOU PLAY & WHY?  

I would be a coach. My friends always tell me I give good advice and good pep talks! Encouraging words are more my thing rather than shooting or saving pucks.

WHAT INSPIRES YOU?

Watching the hard work, strategy, and teamwork of the Islanders reminds me how important it is to teach students these same skills for success in school and life.   Let's go Islanders!  Yes yes yes!

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