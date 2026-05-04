New York Islanders Statement on the Passing of John Sterling

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of John Sterling, one of the original voices of the team. The call “ISLANDER GOAL! ISLANDER GOAL!” over the radio waves from the ‘70s will live forever. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Sterling family, his friends, and all the fans that had the privilege to hear his voice paint the pictures of hockey and baseball games in our minds for the past 50 years.