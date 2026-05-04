New York Islanders Statement on the Passing of John Sterling

The Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of John Sterling, one of the original voices of the team

Sterling-Quote-1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of John Sterling, one of the original voices of the team. The call “ISLANDER GOAL! ISLANDER GOAL!” over the radio waves from the ‘70s will live forever. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Sterling family, his friends, and all the fans that had the privilege to hear his voice paint the pictures of hockey and baseball games in our minds for the past 50 years.

News Feed

King Clancy nominee Palmieri of Islanders takes action for military families

Holmstrom and Heineman to Represent Sweden at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Islanders Prospect Report: April 29, 2026

Sorokin Named Finalist for Vezina Trophy

This Day in Isles History: April 26

This Day in Isles History: April 24

How Rocky Thompson Strengthened the Culture, Identity of the Bridgeport Islanders in First Season as Head Coach

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 20, 2026

This Day in Isles History: April 19

Isles Day-to-Day: Prokhorov Assigned to Bridgeport

Notes From Islanders Breakup Day

Islanders Reflect on 2025-26 Season

Schaefer’s Special First Season With Islanders: “I Can’t Thank The Organization Enough”

Finley Signs Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Was “Pretty Close” to Return

The Skinny: Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1

Isles Day-to-Day: Palmieri “Progressing Well,” Expects to be Ready for Training Camp

Meet the Islanders Community Service Scholarship Winners