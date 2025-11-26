Teacher of the Month: Melissa McFadden Waltman

Melissa McFadden Waltman is a special education teacher at J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey

Tell us about yourself!

I'm a special education teacher. I teach sixth grade English Language Arts and I love to read. I love the people I work with and wouldn’t be the teacher I am today without their support.

If you played hockey, what position would you play and why?

I think I’d probably be a playmaking center. Someone who likes to set others up, try to keep things fun and help the team work together.

What inspires you?

Something that inspires me is seeing students who struggle, whether it be academically, socially, or behaviorally work hard to overcome these challenges and grow as both learners and individuals.