Teacher of the Month: Megan Bender

Meet our Xerox Future Goals Teacher of the Month for December

2526_311_TOTM-2512-1920x1080
By New York Islanders Community Relations
NewYorkIslanders.com

Megan Bender is a fifth-grade teacher at the Charles E. Schwarting Elementary School

Tell us about yourself!

I’m a fifth-year teacher diving into my first year of teaching and it’s been an adventure in the best way! When I’m not in the classroom, you’ll usually find me on the field coaching lacrosse or soccer; two sports that have been a big part of my life since I was a kid. I grew up with three brothers, which meant our basement doubled as a makeshift hockey rink, and competition was our household language. Some of my favorite memories are of us piling into our minivan to catch Islander games at the barn. Those loud, fun, full of heart moments shaped who I am, and the energy I bring to my students and players every day!

If you played hockey, what position would you play and why?

If I played hockey, I would want to play left wing. My position in lacrosse was left attack, and I like to score!

What inspires you?

What inspires me is watching my students discover strengths they didn’t know they had. Every day, I get to see small steps turn into big victories; moments when a strategy finally clicks, a confidence switch flips, or a student realizes they can do something they once thought was out of reach. Their resilience, humor, and individuality push me to show up as my best self every day!

