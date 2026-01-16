Teacher of the Month: Jennifer De Carlo

Jennifer De Carlo is a fifth grade teacher at Nokomis Elementary School

TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF

I have been teaching for 26 years and have taught grades 3, 4, and 5. I absolutely love my students and colleagues at Nokomis, especially my amazing co-teacher, Robyn whom I have been lucky enough to teach alongside for more than half of my career!! When I am not teaching, you could find me working out at the gym, spending time with my husband, Joe and our two sons, Danny and Jake, as well as our two rescue dogs and cats. Islanders Hockey is a big part of our family and we love watching games together!

IF YOU PLAYED HOCKEY, WHAT POSITION WOULD YOU PLAY & WHY?

If I played hockey, I would want to play goalie because I love to help others and I always try to be a person that my family, friends, and students can count on.

WHAT INSPIRES YOU?

I am inspired by how hard my students work each day! Being able to watch my class grow into confident young people who are ready for their next step in life is very motivating! Helping children believe in themselves and watching them succeed, even if it takes many attempts is the greatest part of my job!