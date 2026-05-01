Holmstrom and Heineman to Represent Sweden at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Emil Heineman will make his second career appearance and Simon Holmstrom will play in the tournament for the first time

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman will compete for Team Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland. This year’s tournament runs from May 15 to May 31.

Holmstrom will make his first career appearance in the IIHF World Championship. The Tranas, Sweden native has previously represented Sweden at the 2021 World Juniors, where he recorded five assists in five games and was teammates with Heineman. Holmstrom won gold at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, contributing six points (3G, 3A) in seven games. Holmstrom recorded 41 points (19G, 22A) in 79 games this season.

Heineman will make his second career appearance at IIHF Worlds and first as a member of the New York Islanders. The 24-year-old winger posted three points (1G, 2A) through 10 games of last year’s tournament, helping his country earn a bronze medal. The Leksand, Sweden native also scored a goal in the World Juniors in 2021. Heineman recorded a career-high 31 points (22G, 9A) in his first season with the Islanders, which marked his second full NHL campaign.

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