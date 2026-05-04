Islanders Prospect Report: May 4, 2026

Kashawn Aitcheson and Luca Romano set up overtime winners in this week’s prospect report

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

AITCHESON AND COLTS TO COMPETE IN GAME 7 SHOWDOWN 

The two best words in hockey: Game 7.  

Kashawn Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts will compete for the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference Championship in a Game 7 showdown against the Brantford Bulldogs on Monday night.  

The Colts are vying to complete a series comeback after they trailed 3-1 through four games. Aitcheson’s five points helped key two consecutive wins to knot up the series. Aitcheson, the 17th-overall pick in 2025, recorded three assists - including the primary helper on the overtime winner - in a 4-3 OT win on Saturday night to even the series, after he contributed two assists in a 4-3 OT victory on Thursday.

The 19-year-old defenseman has 21 points (5G, 16A) through 14 postseason games, building on his career highs in points and assists. 

ROMANO AND RANGERS ADVANCE TO OHL FINALS  

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers are the OHL’s Western Conference Champions.  

They punched their ticket to the OHL Finals with a 4-1 series win over the Windsor Spitfires, outscoring them 19-15. Three of the five games were decided by one goal, while two contests went to overtime, including the 5-4 OT win on Friday night to win the series. 

Romano found the scoresheet in the final two games, tallying his first three points (1G, 2A) in the series. The 18-year-old recorded a goal, an assist and a team-high plus-four rating on Thursday in a 6-3 win in Game 4. The Islanders’ 2025 third-rounder (74th overall) went on to deliver the primary assist on the series-clinching overtime goal on Friday, sending a centering feed to Dylan Edwards to put away the series. It marked the first time in 18 years the Rangers captured the conference title.

They await the winner of Barrie vs Brantford in Game 7 on Monday night.  

STATS 

CHL 

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM 

Kashawn Aitcheson (Playoffs) | 14GP, 5G, 16A, 21P, 19PIM 

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM 

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 14GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 12PIM

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