Islanders Prospect Report: May 4, 2026

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AITCHESON AND COLTS TO COMPETE IN GAME 7 SHOWDOWN

The two best words in hockey: Game 7.

Kashawn Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts will compete for the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference Championship in a Game 7 showdown against the Brantford Bulldogs on Monday night.

The Colts are vying to complete a series comeback after they trailed 3-1 through four games. Aitcheson’s five points helped key two consecutive wins to knot up the series. Aitcheson, the 17th-overall pick in 2025, recorded three assists - including the primary helper on the overtime winner - in a 4-3 OT win on Saturday night to even the series, after he contributed two assists in a 4-3 OT victory on Thursday.