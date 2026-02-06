Takeaways: Isles Head Into Olympic Break with 3-1 Win Over Devils

Before Bo Horvat headed off to the Olympics, he made sure to send the New York Islanders into the Olympic Break with a win.

Horvat (1G, 1A) broke a 1-1 deadlock with 3:27 to play in the third period, while Casey Cizikas and Mathew Barzal (ENG) also scored for the Islanders, who defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Thursday night at Prudential Center.

“We wanted to end on a good note and end with a win, especially going into the break,” Horvat said. “Maybe not our best five-on-five effort tonight, I think we can play a lot better, but at the same time, we found a way to get it done and it just feels good to get that win.”

With the win, the Islanders (69 points) extended their winning streak to two games and enter the break in third place in the Metropolitan Division, four points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets (65 points), though Columbus holds two games in hand. The Isles are also one point back of the Pittsburgh Penguins (70 points) who also hold two games in hand.

“We just had six games in nine days, five of them against division opponents and those wear on you,” Cizikas said. “To finish four and two through that going into the break is definitely big for the team.”

Ilya Sorokin stopped 23-of-24 shots for his 20th win of the season, earning third star honors.

Jake Allen stopped 11-of-13 shots in the loss. Nico Hischier scored the lone goal for the Devils.

With the win, the Islanders also sweep the season series from the Devils for the first time since 2018-19.