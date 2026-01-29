Takeaways: Islanders Top Rangers 5-2 for Second Straight Win

The New York Islanders had some new faces in their lineup on Wednesday night, but it was a familiar result against their archrivals.

The Isles skated to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers ng their third straight win over the Blueshirts this season, kicking off a home-and-home set on a high note.

Ondrej Palat (PPG, 1A) Simon Holmstrom (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (PPG), JG Pageau (1G, 1A) and Emil Heineman provided offense while David Rittich backstopped the Islanders with 14 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Rangers while Spencer Martin turned aside 31 of 36 Islanders shots in the loss.

The Islanders (63 points) are in third in the Metropolitan Division, tied in points with the Pittsburgh Penguins (63 points) who are in second in the division. The Islanders are up 3-0-0 in the season series so far, outscoring the Rangers 12-2, looking to sweep the season series when the teams rematch at MSG on Thursday.

“We have to bring that same energy tomorrow, it’s another big one,” Ryan Pulock said.