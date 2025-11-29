Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 4-3 SO Loss to Flyers

The New York Islanders battled back to earn a point on Friday afternoon, climbing out of an early 3-0 deficit in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena.

Emil Heineman, Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A) and Anders Lee (PPG) erased a 3-0 deficit after Tyson Foerster, Sean Couturier, Trevor Zegras (PPG) scored for Philadelphia in regulation. Travis Konecny's shootout goal was the difference to earn the extra point for the Flyers.

David Rittich made 18 saves in the effort, while Samuel Ersson turned aside 28 of 31 shots in the win.

“We had to earn our way back into this game to pick up a point that maybe after the first period, didn’t look like it was possible," Captain Anders Lee said.