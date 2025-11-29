Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 4-3 SO Loss to Flyers

The Islanders overcome a 3-0 deficit but fall in the shootout to Philadelphia

3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders battled back to earn a point on Friday afternoon, climbing out of an early 3-0 deficit in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena.

Emil Heineman, Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A) and Anders Lee (PPG) erased a 3-0 deficit after Tyson Foerster, Sean Couturier, Trevor Zegras (PPG) scored for Philadelphia in regulation. Travis Konecny’s shootout goal was the difference to earn the extra point for the Flyers. Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A), Emil Heineman, Anders Lee (PPG) erased a 3-0 deficit after Tyson Foerster, Sean Couturier, Trevor Zegras (PPG) scored for Philadelphia in regulation.

David Rittich made 18 saves in the effort, while Samuel Ersson turned aside 28 of 31 shots in the win.

“We had to earn our way back into this game to pick up a point that maybe after the first period, didn’t look like it was possible," Captain Anders Lee said.

PHI at NYI | Recap

- Turnovers hurt the Islanders early, as the Flyers scored two quick goals in the span of 22 seconds in the first period to jump out to an early lead. Foerster stripped Heineman of the puck in the slot before whipping it past Rittich at the 8:30 mark of the first period to open the scoring. Shortly after Tony DeAngelo was pressured into a giveaway to Couturier, who went glove-side on Rittich to double the Flyers lead. Zegras extended Philadelphia’s lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at the 1:55 mark of the second period, as his centering feed bounced off Ryan Pulock’s skate and into the net.

- After allowing three goals, Rittich settled in and did not allow another goal in regulation. Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Rittich wasn’t responsible for the first two goals against – he said two turnovers spoiled an otherwise solid defensive effort by the Islanders, who held Philly to three shots in the third period – but Rittich made great saves after the Flyers’ third goal to give the Isles a chance to come back.

- The game turned in the second period off a heady – and gutsy – from Kyle Palmieri. The Islanders winger was injured along the boards after falling awkwardly from a collision with Jamie Drysdale, and while clearly in pain on the way back to the bench had to wherewithal to pickpocket Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae and sauce a backhand pass to Jonathan Drouin. Drouin sent a drop pass to Heineman in the slot and scored to get the Islanders on the board. Palmieri wasn’t on the ice to celebrate, as he went to the locker room and did not return to the game, but his secondary assist under those circumstances showed a lot of character and ultimately sparked the Isles to battle back in the game.

“He’s one of the toughest teammates I know,” Lee said. “It takes a lot for him to feel pain and get keeled over, you can also see how strong he is to battle through and make a huge play. That gave us a spark.”

Roy provided an update on Palmieri postgame with a not-so-optimistic outlook, saying that he’ll see the doctor tomorrow but “everybody knows it doesn’t look very good.”

- Heineman recorded his 10th goal of the season, tying his career-high set through 62 games with Montreal last season. Heineman had two prime chances to score with the game was tied at three apiece including a shot off the crossbar early in the third period and a quality chance on the power play late in the frame.

- The Islanders went 1-for-5 on the power play on Friday, but snapped a lengthy drought in the process. The power play was 0-for-29 before Lee capitalized on a deflection to tie the game at three apiece. The Isles couldn’t convert at the end of the third period after the Matvei Michkov took a double minor for high sticking.

- While Schaefer’s goal to make it 3-2 wasn’t officially a power-play goal, it did come in a six-on-five situation on a delayed penalty. The goal was Schaefer’s eighth this season, making him the first teenager in NHL history to record eight goals in his first 25 games, breaking a tie with Bobby Orr.

nyi-phi-11-28-25-shabanov
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-2
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-3
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-4
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-5
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-6
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-7
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-8
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-11
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-13
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-14
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-15
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-16
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-17
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-22
20251128_NYI_PHI_WARMUPS-24
20251128_NY_PHI_EM-2
20251128_NY_PHI_EM-3
20251128_NY_PHI_EM-5
20251128_NY_PHI_EM-7
20251128_NY_PHI_EM-8
20251128_NY_PHI_EM-10
SA103068
SA103105
SA103152
SA103174
SA103513
SA103673
SA103681
SA103697
SA103734
SA103760
SA103771
SA103789
SA103873
SA103890
SA104042
SA104081
SA104278
SA104720
SA104685
SA104603
SA104538
SA104750
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on November 28, 2025. Photo credit: Dennis DaSilva /New York Islanders and Emeline Malkin /New York Islanders

- Travis Mitchell made his NHL debut, recording three shots (two attempts blocked and one missed) and one hit in 9:05 TOI on a pair with Scott Mayfield. Roy said that the 25-year-old defenseman did well his debut and kept his game simple. Mitchell said his parents, sister and girlfriend were in the building to watch his first NHL game. Mitchell came into the lineup for Adam Boqvist.

“Getting used to the NHL is different than playing in the American Hockey League or playing in college or anything like that,” Mitchell said. “It’s the next step, so I tried to settle in, play my game and keep it simple.”

- Kyle MacLean drew into the lineup for Max Tsyplakov, recording three hits in 9:56 TOI. It marked his first game since Nov. 7.

- Max Shabanov recorded a career-high 22:19 TOI. Roy said that the Russian forward played an outstanding game and brought energy to the team. Shabanov was elevated to a line with Bo Horvat and Heineman in wake of Palmieri’s absence.

NEXT GAME

The Islanders host the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 1PM.

Related Content

PHI 4 vs NYI 3 (SO): Patrick Roy

PHI 4 vs NYI 3 (SO): Travis Mitchell

PHI 4 vs NYI 3 (SO): Scott Mayfield

PHI 4 vs NYI 3 (SO): Anders Lee

News Feed

WATCH: Travis Mitchell Takes Rookie Lap

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28

The Skinny: Bruins 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Bruins

Takeaways from Darche’s State of the Team Address

Isles Day-to-Day: Mitchell Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins

Isles Day-to-Day: Cizikas Misses Practice for Maintenance

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 24, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Returned to Bridgeport

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Kraken 0 SO

Rittich Gets Iron Man Mask After Shutting Out Seattle

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Kraken 1-0

Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau Week-to-Week

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Out 5-6 Months

The Skinny: Blues 2, Islanders 1

Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken