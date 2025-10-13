Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Jets 

The New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon in their third consecutive loss of the season.

Emil Heineman scored his first goal as an Islander and JG Pageau scored in his 800th career game, but the Jets were in the driver’s seat throughout the contest with offense from Morgan Barron, Nino Niederreiter (PPG), Logan Stanley and Tanner Pearson.

Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 25 shots in his third straight start, while Eric Comrie turned aside 33 saves on 35 shots. The Islanders are 0-3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2006-07.

“It’s frustrating for sure, our game works like that sometimes,” Captain Anders Lee said. “There’s no doubt about it, we want to get a win here. No one’s happy right now. You almost have to get kicked one more time before you break through.”