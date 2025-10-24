Takeaways: Islanders Cruise to 7-2 Victory Over Red Wings  

The New York Islander earned their fourth straight win with a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at UBS Arena.
Emil Heineman (2G), Tony DeAngelo (1G, 1A), JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) scored and Anders Lee had three assists in the offensive clinic.
David Rittich made 31 saves in the winning effort. Dylan Larkin (PPG), Jonatan Berggren scored late goals for Detroit while Cam Talbot turned aside 23 of 30 shots faced.
With the win, the Islanders improved their record to 4-3-0 on the season, marking the first time they’ve been above NHL.-500 this year. The Islanders scored seven goals for the first time since Mar. 1 (7-4 win over Nashville).