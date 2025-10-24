Takeaways: Islanders Cruise to 7-2 Victory Over Red Wings  

TAKEAWAYS

- The Isles were laser focused on a strong start and they capitalized off a Detroit team playing in the second half of a back-to-back set. The Islanders came out of the gate with a sound defensive game, an 11-5 shot advantage and a 2-0 lead to show for it after 20 minutes, which set the stage in the win. Rittich’s save against Lucas Raymond early in the first period gave the team a boost.

“Fortunately for us, we were able to get going right away,” said DeAngelo, who opened the scoring at 2:05. “They had a chance, we got a good save from Rittich and we turned it on.”

- Heineman recorded his first-career multi-goal game and extended his career-long point streak to five games (5G, 1A). He showed off his flashy finish twice – scoring off a Bo Horvat feed off the rush in the first period and swiftly depositing the second goal of the game and rifling a one-timer to take a 6-1 advantage in the third period. At 23-year-old, the winger’s all-around game has been impressive to watch.