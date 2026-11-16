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Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 16, 2026
Dravecký leading all CHL defensemen in scoring, Romano's three-game goal streak, Bednarik's three-point game.
DRAVECKÝ LEADS ALL CHL DEFENSEMEN IN SCORING
Vladimír Dravecký started a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) on Nov. 11 after finding the back of the net against the London Knights. Dravecký opened the scoring for the Guelph Storm with his second power-play goal of the season.
Dravecký added two assists on Nov. 13 with a helper on the game-winning goal and Tyler Hopkins’ insurance goal.
The Isles’ 2026 fifth-round selection extended his point streak with an assist on the power play in the third period on Nov. 14. Dravecký has eight power-play points this season.
Dravecký leads all Canadian Hockey League defensemen with 25 points.
ROMANO EXTENDS GOAL STREAK
New York Islanders’ 2025 third-rounder Luca Romano is currently on a three-game goal streak and a four-game point streak with a multi-point performance in each of the last three contests.
The Toronto, Ontario, native opened his point streak on Nov. 7 with an assist on a Rangers’ power-play goal.
Romano recorded a power-play goal and a secondary assist on Kitchener’s game-winning tally on Nov. 12 against the Erie Otters.
Romano added a second multi-point game with a goal and an assist in the Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Barrie Colts on Nov. 13.
Romano opened the scoring with a power-play goal, cutting the deficit to one in the third period. His goal spearheaded a rally for the Rangers to score four unanswered goals, one of which Romano assisted.
Romano has three power-play goals this season, two of which were scored in back-to-back games. He added another one goal and one assist game on Sunday against the Ottawa 67’s.
This season, Romano has tallied 23 points (9G, 14A) across 20 games.
BEDNARIK’S THREE-POINT GAME
Kamil Bednarik recorded a three-point game (1G, 2A) against Harvard University on Nov. 10. The Boston University forward has nine points (4G, 5A) in his junior season.
Bednarik helped get the Terriers on the board with an assist on the power play in the second period to cut the deficit to one goal. Bednarik then tied the game with a goal of his own.
The Elmhurst, Illinois, native recorded his second assist of the game on Haoxi Wang’s game-tying goal which evened the score at 4-4.
STATS
CHL
Vladimír Dravecký (Guelph) OHL | 19GP, 6G, 19A, 6PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 14GP, 6-6-0-2, 2.48GAA, .922SV%, 0SO
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 16GP, 9G, 8A, 24PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 20GP, 9G, 14A, 10PIM
KHL
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow | 14GP, 8-5-0, 1.49GAA, .931SV%, 3SO
SWEDEN
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS HockeyEttan | 8GP, 0G, 2A, 35PIM
Malte Gustafsson | HV71 | 13GP, 0G, 4A, 2PIM
MHL
Artyom Matyuk | Chaika Nizhny Novgorod | 19GP, 3G, 9A, 4PIM
NCAA
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 10GP, 4G, 5A, 41PIM
Bobby Cowan | Western Michigan University (NCHC) | 11GP, 4G, 5A, 2PIM
Lincoln Kuehne | Arizona State University (NCHC) | 10GP, 0G, 2A, 0PIM
Jacob Kvasnicka | Minnesota (Big Ten) | 12GP, 3G, 2A, 0PIM
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 10GP, 1G, 6A, 6PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 10GP, 2G, 3A, 6PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 12GP, 5G, 8A, 6PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 0G, 0A, 0PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 4GP, 0G, 2A, 2PIM