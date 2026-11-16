DRAVECKÝ LEADS ALL CHL DEFENSEMEN IN SCORING

Vladimír Dravecký started a three-game point streak (1G, 3A) on Nov. 11 after finding the back of the net against the London Knights. Dravecký opened the scoring for the Guelph Storm with his second power-play goal of the season.

Dravecký added two assists on Nov. 13 with a helper on the game-winning goal and Tyler Hopkins’ insurance goal.

The Isles’ 2026 fifth-round selection extended his point streak with an assist on the power play in the third period on Nov. 14. Dravecký has eight power-play points this season.

Dravecký leads all Canadian Hockey League defensemen with 25 points.