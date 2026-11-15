The Skinny: Islanders 6, Ducks 2

Game 19

Isles 6, Anaheim 2

What a week in California!

Simon Holmstrom recorded his first career hat trick, and Matthew Schaefer had his first career three assist game as the Isles celebrated Bo Horvat’s 900th NHL game by defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 6-2, before a crowd of 16,184 at Honda Center.

Ben Hutton scored 1:55 into play and the Isles led the rest of the way. Mathew Barzal, making his season debut, earned an assist on the opening goal.

The Isles have won two straight and have a point in four straight (2-0-2) as they head home to host Columbus on Tuesday night to start a stretch of seven games against teams not currently holding a playoff spot.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Ben Hutton (2) Mathew Barzal (1), Ondrej Palat (3) 01:55 NYI 1, ANA 0

2nd Period

Bo Horvat (9) Matias Maccelli (6), Matthew Schaefer (13) (PP) 01:33 NYI 2, ANA 0

Nikita Nesterenko (4) Pavel Mintyukov (5), Noah Warren (6) 02:35 NYI 2, ANA 1

Simon Holmstrom (7) Matthew Schaefer (14), Kyle Palmieri (4) 03:01 NYI 3, ANA 1

Simon Holmstrom (8) Bo Horvat (11), Kyle Palmieri (5) 08:28 NYI 4, ANA 1

Mitchell Chaffee (2) Matthew Schaefer (15), Matias Maccelli (7) 10:28 NYI 5, ANA 1

Cutter Gauthier (17) Tristan Luneau (10), Leo Carlsson (21) 16:37 NYI 5, ANA 2

3rd Period

Simon Holmstrom (9) Victor Eklund (4) 02:41 NYI 6, ANA 2

The Skinny

The Isles went 1-3 on the power play and killed the only Anaheim power play… The Isles’ PK is 37-42 in the last twelve games, and the power play improved to 3-10 over the last three games… The Isles scored first for the fourth consecutive game….The Isles have scored on the power play in four consecutive road games for the first time since a seven-game streak November 15- December 2, 2023… The Isles are 7-0-1 when leading after two periods … The Isles extend their road point streak to five games (4-0-1); they last had a five-game road point streak 10/31-11/14/2025 (5-0-0, including three overtime wins)… Matthew Schaefer has 29 goals; since the start of last season, Evan Bouchard (32) is the only defenseman in the NHL with more…Victor Eklund remains tied-2nd among NHL rookies with seven goals; Roman Kantserov leads with nine…Mathew Barzal made his season debut and replaced Kyle MacLean on the roster; Barzal earned an assist in his first shift of the season.. The Isles have scored at least five goals (not including shootout winners) in consecutive games for the first time since 3/7/2024 vs San Jose (7-2), 3/10/2024 at Anaheim (6-1)…Connor Gauthier is the first player with 15 goals in an eight-game span since Mario Lemieux in March 1993; Teemu Selanne (11 games and 8 games) is the only other Duck to have an 8-game goal streak….Pete DeBoer earned his 672nd win – tying Mike Keenan for 16th place in NHL history…Kyle Palmieri had two assists after having only three in the first 18 games…The Isles join Detroit (Raymond/Arvidsson) in having two Swedes with at least seven goals.

The Injury

Logan Stanley missed the last 3 ½ minutes of the first period and eventually left the game in the second period with a lower body injury; he did not return.

First Times in a Long Time

The Isles earned five points (2-0-1) on the California trip for the first time since February 2003 – also 2-0-1, but that “1” was a tie!

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swede with a hat trick for the Islanders since Nicklas Andersson (February 4, 1996, vs. Dallas).

The Isles scored six goals in a road game for the first time since a 7-6 OT loss in Nashville on April 8, 2025.

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 997 th game, all with the Islanders.

game, all with the Islanders. Bo Horvat played in his 900 th NHL game.

NHL game. Simon Holmstrom played in 298 th NHL game.

NHL game. Semyon Varlamov recorded his 291 st NHL win, passing Ed Giacomin for 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games.

NHL win, passing Ed Giacomin for 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games. Varlamov now has 78 wins for the Isles, passing Roland Melanson for 8th in club history.

Scott Mayfield did not play and remains one game behind Stefan Persson for 5 th place among Islander defensemen.

place among Islander defensemen. Victor Eklund extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Simon Holmstrom’s hat trick goal.

Mr. 900

Bo Horvat is the fifth member of the 2013 draft class to play 900 games, joining Elias Lindholm, Nathan MacKinnon, Seth Jones, and Sean Monahan. He is the ninth player to reach that mark as an Islander since 2021, but only the 19th to ever to do so while playing for the Isles. Horvat joins Denis Potvin, Miroslav Satan, and Anders Lee as players to score a goal while playing their 900th game for the Isles.

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer now has 80 points, passing Ray Bourque for 3 rd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 55 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 55 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. Schaefer has a point in eleven of the last twelve games; the Isles were shutout in the other one.

Schaefer now has a five-game point streak; the second time this season he has had a streak of at least five games.

Schaefer recorded his first three-assist period (ties club record for defensemen)

It was his first career three assist game; he is the youngest player in club history to do so.

Schaefer tied Tim Connolly (51 assists) for 2 nd in teen assists.

in teen assists. Schaefer did not have a shot on goal for the 5th time in his career (first since February 4th in New Jersey)

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Rasmus Dahlin 84

3. Matthew Schaefer 80

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly and Matthew Schaefer 51

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 80

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 287

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are nine recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer five times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 89 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have one come-from behind win this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win three times this season, including once in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have one (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-2 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed three empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 9-6-4 for 22 points in 19 games

• 2025-26: 10-7-2 for 22 points in 19 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-3-4

• Season: 10-31-41

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 9-6-4 overall; they are 4-3-2 at home and 5-3-2 on the road.

Anaheim is 10-9-1 overall; they are 3-6-1 at home and 7-3-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-4-2 against the East (1-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 7-2-2 against the West (3-1-0 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 672-456-156 as an NHL coach, and 10-9-4 with the Isles.

Career Wins

15. Todd McLellan 673

16. Mike Keenan and Pete DeBoer 672

First Things First

The Isles are 8-0-3 when scoring first and 1-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-10-5=25

Anaheim 7-14-7=28

The Isles are 4-1-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-5-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves; he is 2-2-2 this season and 7-6-3 vs. Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal made 19 saves; he is 4-5-1 this season and 2-3-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-3 (3:54); Anaheim was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 6-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-4-2 when they do not. The Isles are 3-5-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 6-1-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 4-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 3-4-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 9-3-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-4 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 1-2 in games decided in overtime and are 1-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (25:47); Anaheim: Tristan Luneau (22:42)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (18:00).

Shots on Goal

Isles 25 (Mathew Barzal – 4)

Anaheim 28 (Three with 3)

Shot Attempts

Isles 46 (Mathew Barzal and Matthew Schaefer – 5)

Anaheim 60 (Pavel Mintyukov – 7)

Face-offs

Isles 31, Anaheim 30 (51%)

Mathew Barzal won 8 of 12 for the Isles; Roger McQueen won 7 of 11 for Anaheim.

Hit Count

Isles 17 (Emil Heineman – 4)

Anaheim 29 (Judd Caulfield – 6)

Blocked Shots

Isles 19 (Ben Hutton – 4)

Anaheim 12 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 8 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Anaheim 60

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 41, Anaheim 58

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Logan Stanley +5

Anaheim: Tristan Stanley +10

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 8, Anaheim 7

5-on-5: Isles 7, Anaheim 7

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Cal Ritchie (IR), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Matt Kessel

Games Lost to injury: 60. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 345th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 102nd consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 101 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 0 failures

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (3): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (2): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 997…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 661 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 651\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 612

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 382…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 188…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 158 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 535…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 283 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 244

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +83 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +72 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 661 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 651\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 30 \\* 16. Matthew Schaefer 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 188 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 244…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 321…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 179

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 161 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 6-10-0-2 this season as they lost 3-0 in Lehigh Valley on Friday despite 27 saves from Josh Kotai and then rebounded on Saturday with a 3-2 OT win at Wilkes Barre-Scranton. Liam Foudy and Pierre Engvall scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and then Engvall scored the overtime winner to give Vitek Vanecek (31 saves) his second straight win. Hamilton concludes their four-game road trip in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (7); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Foudy (16)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-5-1, 2.94, .905), Vitek Vanecek (3-5-1, 3.64, .890)

Season Series Stats

The teams sweep the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0).

The Isles are 9-3-0 in the last twelve games with the Ducks.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th -- COLUMBUS AT ISLANDERS 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head home to entertain the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The Jackets have lost four straight games and have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference; they will be without Head Coach (and former Islander bench boss) Rick Bowness, who is away from the team for medical reasons.

The Isles went 3-1-0 vs. the Jackets last season and are 13-3-2 in the last 18 meetings with Columbus. The Isles have points in all ten all-time meetings at UBS Arena, going 8-0-1.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.