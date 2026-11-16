Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Skates In Non-Contact Jersey

After coming home from a three-game California road trip with five of six available points, the New York Islanders returned to practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Cal Ritchie was on the ice with the team in a non-contact jersey, practicing with the group for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

JG Pageau missed the last two games with a lower body injury and rotated with the fourth line of Anthony Duclair, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.

Logan Stanley was not on the ice during Monday’s practice. The defenseman left the Isles 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday with 17:03 remaining in the second period due to a lower body injury and did not return.

Here’s how the Islanders lined up during practice.

Lines

Simön Holmstrom – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund

Ondřej Palat – Mathew Barzal – Matias Maccelli

Anthony Duclair– Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee – JG Pageau

Non-contact: Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Ben Hutton – Matthew Kessel

Extra: Scott Mayfield