Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Skates In Non-Contact Jersey

News, notes and quotes from Islanders practice on Monday.

Ritchie Return Northwell 11_16
By Tyler Millen

After coming home from a three-game California road trip with five of six available points, the New York Islanders returned to practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.  

Cal Ritchie was on the ice with the team in a non-contact jersey, practicing with the group for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

JG Pageau missed the last two games with a lower body injury and rotated with the fourth line of Anthony Duclair, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.  

Logan Stanley was not on the ice during Monday’s practice. The defenseman left the Isles 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday with 17:03 remaining in the second period due to a lower body injury and did not return.  

Here’s how the Islanders lined up during practice.  

Lines

Simön Holmstrom – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri 
Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund 
Ondřej Palat – Mathew Barzal – Matias Maccelli 
Anthony Duclair– Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee – JG Pageau  
Non-contact: Cal Ritchie  

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock  
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo 
Ben Hutton – Matthew Kessel  
Extra: Scott Mayfield

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