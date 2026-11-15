Holmström Gets Oar, Schaefer Gets Helmet In 6-2 Win Over Ducks

On Friday, Simon Holmström tried on some new hats at Disneyland.

On Saturday, he took home some new hats from Honda Center – and the postgame oar – after his first-career hat trick.

Holmstrom's first three-goal game paced the New York Islanders in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

"It was a very nice feeling," Holmström said.