Holmström Gets Oar, Schaefer Gets Helmet In 6-2 Win Over Ducks

The Swede wasn’t the only Islanders player to have a three-point night, as Schaefer dished out three assists, en route to the hard working helmet.
Schaefer’s three-assist game was the first of his career. All three came in the second period, including primary helpers on a Holmström goal and a Mitchell Chaffee two-on-one rush.
Of course, a big Schaefer night meant updating the record books. Per NHL stats:
Matthew Schaefer became the youngest player in Islanders history to record three assists in a period, besting Bryan Trottier (19 years, 96 days on Oct. 21, 1975).
Matthew Schaefer became the third-youngest defenseman in NHL history to record three assists in a period, following Phil Housley (18 years, 222 days on Oct. 17, 1982) and Craig Redmond (19 years, 60 days on Nov. 21, 1984).
Matthew Schaefer recorded his third career three-point game and tied Petr Svoboda for the fourth most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history behind Phil Housley (10 GP), Ray Bourque (6 GP) and Al Iafrate (4 GP).
Schaefer extended his current point streak to five games on Saturday night, with seven points (2G, 5A) over that span. In the process, Schaefer overtook Bo Horvat, who had a goal and an assist on Saturday, for the team lead with 21 points (6G, 15A).