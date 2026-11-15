Holmström Gets Oar, Schaefer Gets Helmet In 6-2 Win Over Ducks

Simon Holmström records first hat trick, Matthew Schaefer records first three-assist game

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By Cory Wright

On Friday, Simon Holmström tried on some new hats at Disneyland.

On Saturday, he took home some new hats from Honda Center – and the postgame oar – after his first-career hat trick.

Holmstrom's first three-goal game paced the New York Islanders in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

"It was a very nice feeling," Holmström said.

NYI@ANA: Holmstrom has a hat trick against the Ducks

Holmström made it 3-1 at 3:01 of the second period, starting a rush with a breakout pass from the defensive zone and finishing it off a back-door feed from Matthew Schaefer.

The Swedish winger made it 4-1 with a stick side snipe from the slot off a feed from Bo Horvat at the 8:28 mark. His two goals were part of a four-goal second period for the Islanders.

The 25-year-old completed his trick 2:41 into the third period, beating Lukas Dostal glove side from the slot. Holmström had previously recorded seven two-goal games before Saturday’s hat trick.

Holmström extended his point streak to four games in the process with eight points (5G, 3A) over that span.

The Swede wasn’t the only Islanders player to have a three-point night, as Schaefer dished out three assists, en route to the hard working helmet.

Schaefer’s three-assist game was the first of his career. All three came in the second period, including primary helpers on a Holmström goal and a Mitchell Chaffee two-on-one rush.

Of course, a big Schaefer night meant updating the record books. Per NHL stats:

Matthew Schaefer became the youngest player in Islanders history to record three assists in a period, besting Bryan Trottier (19 years, 96 days on Oct. 21, 1975).

Matthew Schaefer became the third-youngest defenseman in NHL history to record three assists in a period, following Phil Housley (18 years, 222 days on Oct. 17, 1982) and Craig Redmond (19 years, 60 days on Nov. 21, 1984).

Matthew Schaefer recorded his third career three-point game and tied Petr Svoboda for the fourth most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history behind Phil Housley (10 GP), Ray Bourque (6 GP) and Al Iafrate (4 GP).

Schaefer extended his current point streak to five games on Saturday night, with seven points (2G, 5A) over that span. In the process, Schaefer overtook Bo Horvat, who had a goal and an assist on Saturday, for the team lead with 21 points (6G, 15A).

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