Pageau Signs 3-Year Contract With Islanders

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year contract that will start in the 2026-27 season.

Pageau, 33, has recorded 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 55 games with the Islanders this season, his sixth full campaign with the club. He currently leads the team with six shorthanded points and three shorthanded goals, while posting a team-best 23.3% shooting percentage (min. 20 games played) and a 60.1% faceoff winning percentage (min. 50 FO). Among NHL skaters this season, Pageau ranks second in shooting percentage (min. 50 shots on goal). He is also tied for first league-wide in shorthanded points and sits fourth in faceoff winning percentage among players with at least 500 faceoffs taken this season.

Over 852 career regular season games with the Ottawa Senators (2012-19) and Islanders, Pageau has totaled 395 points (173 goals and 222 assists). His 24 shorthanded goals and 46 shorthanded points are the second-most among all active NHL players. He ranks fifth in Islanders franchise history in shorthanded points and is tied for the 10th-most shorthanded goals amongst Islanders. The Ottawa, Ontario native has also averaged over 50% on faceoff win percentage in each of the past 10 seasons and has a 54.8% career average.