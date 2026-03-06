Pageau Signs 3-Year Contract With Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau's contract will start in the 2026-27 season

NYI_2526_Signed_1920x1080_Pageau
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year contract that will start in the 2026-27 season.   

Pageau, 33, has recorded 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 55 games with the Islanders this season, his sixth full campaign with the club. He currently leads the team with six shorthanded points and three shorthanded goals, while posting a team-best 23.3% shooting percentage (min. 20 games played) and a 60.1% faceoff winning percentage (min. 50 FO). Among NHL skaters this season, Pageau ranks second in shooting percentage (min. 50 shots on goal). He is also tied for first league-wide in shorthanded points and sits fourth in faceoff winning percentage among players with at least 500 faceoffs taken this season.  

Over 852 career regular season games with the Ottawa Senators (2012-19) and Islanders, Pageau has totaled 395 points (173 goals and 222 assists). His 24 shorthanded goals and 46 shorthanded points are the second-most among all active NHL players. He ranks fifth in Islanders franchise history in shorthanded points and is tied for the 10th-most shorthanded goals amongst Islanders. The Ottawa, Ontario native has also averaged over 50% on faceoff win percentage in each of the past 10 seasons and has a 54.8% career average.

Pageau has played in a total of 86 Stanley Cup Playoff games, tallying 43 points (24 goals and 19 assists) and two hat tricks. During the Islanders run to the Stanley Cup semifinal in 2020-21, Pageau scored 13 points (three goals and 10 assists) in 19 games. He has 27 points (12 goals and 15 assists) in 51 career postseason games with the Islanders. 

Prior to his NHL career, Pageau played 142 games in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Senators, where he scored 94 points (38 goals and 56 assists). He also played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Gatineau Olympiques and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens where he averaged a point-per-game, scoring 175 points (80 goals and 95 assists) in 175 games.  

On the international stage, Pageau represented Canada at the 2018 IIHF Men's World Championship, registering five points (one goal and four assists) and a +3 rating in 10 games.  

Pageau was originally selected by the Senators in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Islanders from Ottawa in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick on February 24, 2020, where he signed a six-year contract with New York that same day.

