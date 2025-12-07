Sorokin Gets Second Iron Man Mask After Shutout

Ilya Sorokin recorded a 32-save shutout on Saturday and tied Chico Resch for most shutouts in team history

20251206_DADSTRIP_TBL_NYI_IRONSOROKI-6
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Ilya Sorokin may wait till the end of his career to reflect on his records, but the Iron Man mask must be worn right away.

Sorokin’s teammates rewarded his 32-save shutout on Saturday with the Iron Man mask, marking the second time this season’s the goalie was the team’s player of the game.

“If it wasn’t for Sorokin, we wouldn’t be standing here talking about the two points,” Casey Cizikas said. “He was excellent tonight and made save after save and gave us a chance.”

Sorokin’s approach to the game his achievements is of similar nature - humble, grateful and even-keeled. His reaction was exactly that when he tied Chico Resch for most shutouts in franchise history on Saturday (25).

“I’m really not focusing on this now, but maybe after [my] career is over,” Sorokin said. “It’s pretty great, but I’m just living in the moment. I just enjoy the game, not looking at big things.”

Sorokin turned aside 93 of 97 shots faced over his last three starts for a .959 SV% and a 1.33 GAA. Head Coach Patrick Roy noticed that he’s nailing the details in his game.

“He looks very confident out there,” Roy said. “It’s a buildup of doing good things, the little things, that translate into big things.”

