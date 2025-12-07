Sorokin Gets Second Iron Man Mask After Shutout

Ilya Sorokin may wait till the end of his career to reflect on his records, but the Iron Man mask must be worn right away.

Sorokin’s teammates rewarded his 32-save shutout on Saturday with the Iron Man mask, marking the second time this season’s the goalie was the team’s player of the game.

“If it wasn’t for Sorokin, we wouldn’t be standing here talking about the two points,” Casey Cizikas said. “He was excellent tonight and made save after save and gave us a chance.”

Sorokin’s approach to the game his achievements is of similar nature - humble, grateful and even-keeled. His reaction was exactly that when he tied Chico Resch for most shutouts in franchise history on Saturday (25).