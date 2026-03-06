Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-3 to Kings

The New York fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Thursday night in the second half of a back-to-back set, marking their second straight loss.

Bo Horvat, Adam Pelech (SHG) and Emil Heineman scored for the Islanders, and JG Pageau (2A) recorded two points, but it wasn’t enough to combat offense from Artemi Panarin (1G, 1A), Samuel Helenius, Mikey Anderson (1G, 1A), Alex Laferriere and, Adrian Kempe (1G, 1A).

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves on 35 shots in his first start since Feb. 28 while Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves on 34 shots in the win.

The Islanders (75 points) are still in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The second place Pittsburgh Penguins (75 points) also lost with a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Columbus Blue Jackets (72 points) gained ground on the Islanders with a 4-2 win over Florida.