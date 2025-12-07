Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Bolts 2-0, Extend Winning Streak to Three Games

The New York Islanders kicked off their back-to-back set on a high note, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 at Benchmark International Arena.

Ilya Sorokin pitched a 32-save shutout, which accounted for his third of the season and 25th in his career, which tied Chico Resch for most shutouts in franchise history. Cal Ritchie’s power-play goal held as he game-winner and Casey Cizikas potted empty-net goal for the second straight game to seal the deal.

The Islanders clamped down on the Bolts for the second time in three games – they won 2-1 on Tuesday at UBS Arena – marking the first time they’ve won against Tampa twice in a season since 2019-20.

It was the Islanders’ fourth shutout of the season and third in their last nine games.