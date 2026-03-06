The Skinny: Kings 5, Islanders 3

Game 63

Los Angeles 5, Isles 3

Artemi Panarin scored his first goal as a King, and added an assist, as Los Angeles built a 3-0 lead and defeated the Isles 5-3, before a crowd of 17,078 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Isles got a goal from Bo Horvat at 19:59 of the second period to get back in the game but the Isles could never get closer as the Kings earned the first win for interim coach DJ Smith.in Arze Kopitar's 1,500th NHL game, all with Los Angeles.

The Isles are swept in regulation in a back-to-back for the first time this season and fall to 22-13-2 in their last 37 games; the road trip continues in San Jose on Saturday night.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Artemi Panarin (20) Anze Kopitar (19), Mikey Anderson (8) 03:17 NYI 0,LAK 1

2nd Period

Samuel Helenius (4) Jeff Malott (6), Taylor Ward (3) 14:20 NYI 0,LAK 2

Mikey Anderson (3) Drew Doughty (12), Adrian Kempe (29) 15:51 NYI 0,LAK 3

Bo Horvat (26) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (14) 19:59 NYI 1,LAK 3

3rd Period

Alex Laferriere (15) Brandt Clarke (23), Darcy Kuemper (1) 02:30 NYI 1,LAK 4 PPG

Adam Pelech (4) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (15) 04:30 NYI 2,LAK 4 SHG

Adrian Kempe (23) Brandt Clarke (24), Artemi Panarin (42) 08:30 NYI 2,LAK 5

Emil Heineman (16) Matthew Schaefer (25) Mathew Barzal (39) 18:01 NYI 3, LAK 5

The Skinny

The Isles are 8-4-0 in their last twelve games… The Isles fall to 4-19-1 when trailing after two periods... Anders Lee scored for the fourth straight game, to tie Clark Gillies for 4th place on the club's goal list and to tie Bob Bourne for 11th place on the club's points list; it was the 5th time in his career he has scored in at least four straight game… Adam Pelech played his 623rd Isles game, passing Stefan Persson for 2nd on the club's all-time defense list…Ilya Sorokin lost for only the second time all season (14-2-0) when facing over 30 shots…The Isles have not won in Los Angeles since October 18, 2018, a span of 2,495 days, losing all six games by a combined score of 26-9…Anze Kopitar, playing his 1500th NHL game, lost 20 of 31 faceoffs; it was his most face-off losses in a game in his career…Adam Pelech is the 15th defenseman in club history to score 30 goals…Pelech recorded his second shorthanded goal; the other was on April 24, 2021, vs. Washington…Pelech is the 13th Isles defenseman with multiple shorties in his career; only four defenders have more (D Potvin-10, T Jonsson – Lewis – J Potvin all with 3)…Jean-Gabriel Pageau is now tied for the NHL lead with six shorthanded points…Artemi Panarin is 19-30-49 in 41 games against the Isles; he has scored seven goals in 13 games against Ilya Sorokin…The Isles lost in regulation in a game they scored shorthanded for the first time this season (6-1-1)…The Isles have now faced every other team at least once this season...Matthew Schaefer's assist on the 6-on-5 goal was his 45th point, passing Rasmus Dahlin for 2nd place among 18-year-old defensemen.

First Times in a Long Time

The Isles beat a goaltender at 19:59 of a period for the first time since January 13, 2007, when Miroslav Satan beat Martin Brodeur to force overtime.

Someone besides Denis Potvin has now played more games as an Islander defenseman than Stefan Persson; Persson moved into 2nd place (passing Dave Lewis) on October 27, 1984.

The Standings

The Isles remain tied with Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played two more games); they are three points ahead of Columbus and six points ahead of Washington.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee remains tied with Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 542 points.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Adam Pelech played his 623rd game, passing Stefan Persson for 2nd place among Isles defensemen

• Scott Mayfield played his 596th game, one behind Kenny Jonsson for 5th place among defensemen.

• Casey Cizikas remains tied with Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list (121).

• Ryan Pulock remains one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out seventeen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 20-10-1 (with an NHL-best .923 save percentage, and a 2.27 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 14-2-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/290) 9.7%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 13-9-3 on the season. He is 2-4-1 in his last seven games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 3-2-0 overall, 1-0-0 at home and 2-2-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ

• March 10 at STL

• March 13 vs LA

• March 14 vs CGY

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Ten of the remaining 19 games will be played in five sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (20-25-45 in 63 GP)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least twenty goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 25

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 25 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 45

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 45 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Brent Sutter (47) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 103 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer now holds the club record for goals (20), assists (24), and points (44). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97)

5. Matthew Schaefer 45 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06) and Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 28 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-fourth in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, and Mikko Rantanen). He is a net +13(having taken only 15 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:59 2/3/2026 vs PIT

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:47 3/6/2026 at LA

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 at MIN (OT)

7. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes ten times and at least 26 minutes sixteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 51 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have seventeen come-from behind wins this season, including seven when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have five multi-goal comeback wins (none in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 8-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least eight overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2023-24 9

2. 2019-20 (68 games) and 2025-26 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential, Isles

1. 2025-26 8-0 (+8)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only five teams in NHL history have a better differential than +8, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the only one above +9.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 30 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 35-23-5 for 75 points in 63 games

• 2024-25 29-27-7 for 65 points in 63 games; they recorded points 75-76 in their 75th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 36-92-128

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 36 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 32-49-81

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 32 rookie goals are one fewer than Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 81 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 17.6% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 35-23-5 overall; they are 17-10-2 at home and 18-13-3 on the road.

Los Angeles is 25-22-14 overall; they are 10-14-7 at home and 15-18-7 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 22-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 13-12-1 against the West (5-7-1 vs. Central and 8-5-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 23-8-3 when scoring first and 12-15-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 5-19-10=34

Los Angeles 19-10-6=35

The Isles are 10-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-1-1 when the shots are even and 23-7-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves; he is 22-14-2 this season and 1-6-0 vs. Los Angeles.

Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves; he is 15-12-9 this season and 9-6-2 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00); Los Angeles was 1-3 (5:07).

The Isles are 17-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 18-17-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-12-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 23-11-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 15-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-9-2 when they are outscored, and 15-13-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 28-4-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 7-19-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 22-5-5 in games decided by a single goal including 10-5 in regulation. They are 8-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-6-0 on the front end and 7-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 13th-14th when the Isles host the Kings and Flames.

The Isles are 6-4-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:47); Los Angeles: Drew Doughty (25:48)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:00).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Los Angeles 26 (57%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 15 of 23 for the Isles; No King who took more than three draws won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean -5)

Los Angeles 24 (Samuel Helenius -6)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Ryan Pulock and Mathew Barzal -3)

Los Angeles 21 (Cody Ceci-4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 78, Los Angeles 76

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 54, Los Angeles 52

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Four with +7

Los Angeles: Two with +6

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 18, Los Angeles 16

5-on-5: Isles 16, Los Angeles 10

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 307. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Anders Lee (145) is the Islanders' ironman. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (98).

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT March 10th in St. Louis.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs the Ducks and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (5): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation.

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 959 \\* 5. Anders Lee 904…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Billy Harris and Adam Pelech 623 \\* 18. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock 620 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 \\* 23. Garry Howatt and Scott Mayfield 596 \\* 25. John Toneli 594 \\* 26. Mathew Barzal 592

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 151…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Duane Sutter and Casey Cizikas 121

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 367…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 182…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne and Anders Lee 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 518…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 277

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +72 \\* 220. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 182 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 143…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 238…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 172…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 290…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 147 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport's hold a one-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot; the Islanders are 22-24-3-5 on the season.

Bridgeport begins a 3-in-3 stretch with a game in Hartford Friday.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 27, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 37.(Luff has 42, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-10-6, 2.75, .896; Henrik Tikkanen 8-6-1, 2.55, .898

Season Series Stats

Los Angeles leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0).

The Isles have not won in Los Angeles since October 18, 2018, a span of 2,695 days (0-6-0). It is one of only two wins – the other coming in a shootout in 2014 that the Isles have in LA since 2003 (2-13-0). They are 4-15-0 all-time at Staples/Crypto.com

The teams will conclude the season series on March 13th at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, MARCH 7th —ISLES AT SAN JOSE 10:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 9:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

It is the final late-night game of the season as the Isles head North to face Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks.

The teams met in October at UBS Arena, and the Isles earned a 4-3 win behind Ilya Sorokin; Matthew Schaefer had the winning goal for the Isles' fourth straight win over San Jose.

The Isles have points in eleven straight meetings with the Sharks (7-0-4); the streak started on November 23, 2019, at the Shark Tank, when the Isles extended their club-record point streak to 17 games with an overtime loss.

Following Saturday, each of the remaining games will start at 7:30 Eastern Time or earlier.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.