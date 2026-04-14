Schaefer's Goal vs Maple Leafs Wins Islanders 2025-26 Goal of the Year

Matthew Schaefer's goal vs Maple Leafs voted as Islanders Goal of the Year by fans

TOR@NYI: Schaefer scores goal against Joseph Woll

By Luca Dallasta

Matthew Schaefer continued his streak of topping lists in his first year in the NHL. From being selected as the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, to tied for first place on the NHL’s all-time rookie defenseman goals list and now the New York Islanders’ Goal of the Year presented by Melissa’s Produce

Schaefer’s game-tying goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3 was crowned the Islanders’ top goal of the 2025-26 season, as voted on by the fans. 

His showcase of speed, skill and control narrowly edged out Kyle Palmieri’s assist with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the final round of voting.  

The 18-year-old defenseman is second on the Islanders and third among all rookies with 59 points (23G, 36A) this season.

Related Content

Sorokin’s Goalie Goal Voted Isles Play of the Year

News Feed

7 Facts: Victor Eklund

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Expected to Make NHL Debut, Foudy to Make Season Debut Tonight vs Hurricanes

Isles Day-to-Day: Varlamov Loaned to Bridgeport For Conditioning

Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund and Foudy Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes Apr. 14 2026

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

The Skinny: Canadiens 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 4-1 Loss to Canadiens

The Skinny: Senators 3, Islanders 0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Senators 3-0

Meet the Islanders Skate into Success Scholarship Winners

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

This Day in Isles History: April 11

The Story Behind the Isles Jerseys They Wore at Lee’s House for Pond Hockey

Isles Day-to-Day: Schaefer, Shabanov and Sorokin Take Maintenance Days

Palmieri Named Islanders Nominee For 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

DeBoer puts Islanders focus on ‘playoff habits’ in late-season takeover