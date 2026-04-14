Schaefer's Goal vs Maple Leafs Wins Islanders 2025-26 Goal of the Year

Matthew Schaefer continued his streak of topping lists in his first year in the NHL. From being selected as the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, to tied for first place on the NHL’s all-time rookie defenseman goals list and now the New York Islanders’ Goal of the Year presented by Melissa’s Produce.

Schaefer’s game-tying goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3 was crowned the Islanders’ top goal of the 2025-26 season, as voted on by the fans.

His showcase of speed, skill and control narrowly edged out Kyle Palmieri’s assist with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the final round of voting.

The 18-year-old defenseman is second on the Islanders and third among all rookies with 59 points (23G, 36A) this season.