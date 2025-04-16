Sorokin’s Goalie Goal Voted Isles Play of the Year

Ilya Sorokin’s goalie goal voted by fans as the Isles Play of the Year, presented by Melissa’s Produce

Sorokin's Goalie Goal Voted Top Isles Play of 2024-25

By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

Ilya Sorokin is usually the one stopping goals, but this season, the Islanders netminder scored one.

Sorokin was credited with a goalie goal against the Nashville Predators on March 1, which was voted by fans as the Islanders top play for the 2024-25 season, in a poll presented by Melissa’s Produce.

Sorokin became just the second goalie in team history to be credited with a goal, joining Billy Smith, who was credited with his tally on Nov. 28, 1979. Sorokin was the last player to touch the puck for the Islanders before an errant pass from Steven Stamkos went the length of the ice into an empty net.

In addition to scoring, Sorokin also became the second goalie in franchise history to record multiple 30-win seasons, joining Rick DiPietro. Sorokin also recorded his 22nd career shutout on Apr. 13, tying Smith for second on the franchise’s all-time list.

