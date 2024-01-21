Roy Has Islanders “Immediate Respect” After First Morning Skate

Patrick Roy made a strong first impression on Sunday morning, as the New York Islanders new coach held an intense and fast-paced morning skate.

Roy addressed the team at center ice before changing up the morning routine, starting and stopping drills and loudly explaining what he wanted to see from his new team. Roy lived up to his reputation as a passionate coach – one of the elements Isles GM Lou Lamoriello cited as a positive during Saturday’s introductory presser – and seemingly brought a jolt to a team looking to snap a four-game winless stretch.

“You saw [his intensity], it's there and It's infectious too,” Islanders Captain Anders Lee said. “He brought it this morning, I expect that to be extremely consistent. But first day here, it's exciting things going on with him and continuing to move forward here and build off of each day.”

There wasn’t much time for Roy to get his message across to the players, but the new coach felt his group was receptive to the new message.

“I felt like the guys are understanding the message,” Roy said. “I really want it to be a partnership, so they need to be involved with me in what I believe is the thing to do. And if they don't understand and if I'm not clear enough, or if they don't really understand the details, I want them to speak up and tell me and then I find a different way to explain. But today I thought it went really well.”