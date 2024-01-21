Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders

From afar, Patrick Roy has liked what he’s seen from the New York Islanders.

Now, his job will be to make sure he – and the team – sees it on a consistent basis as the Islanders new Head Coach.

“One of my objectives will be to bring some consistency to the play and help these guys in their games,” Roy said.

Inconsistency was the impetus for Lou Lamoriello to make a coaching change on Saturday, as the team introduced the Hall of Fame goalie as the Isles new bench boss and relieved Lane Lambert in the process.

“I felt that the inconsistency that has been going on for some period of time was not going to end,” Lamoriello said during a conference call on Saturday evening. “When I had the opportunity to meet with Patrick recently, I felt that this was the best for our organization, and to go forward. It’s always a tough decision and I have tremendous respect for Lane, but right now we have to get right back on track.”

The Islanders posted a 5-6-5 record from Oct. 10 to Nov. 17. Following a seven-game winless stretch, the Islanders rattled off a 12-3-4 run, but are 2-6-2 since New Year’s Eve, most recently going 0-3-1 on a four-game road trip.

While Lamoriello held firm following the seven-game slide in November, the longtime executive felt the “fine line” had been crossed of late and that his team needed a shakeup. With Roy available, Lamoriello felt he had the right candidate.

“Patrick can flat-out coach,” Lamoriello said. “I've actually watched a lot of his junior games. We certainly watched the Memorial Cup, but also knew what he did with the team that we had in Colorado. You just go back to what the record was there. As far as Patrick's personality, he's fiery, he loves the game, he's got a passion about him and I think it's great. I think it's going to be great for our players.”