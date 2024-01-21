7 Facts: Patrick Roy

4. HE’S A FOUR-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION AND THREE-TIME CONN SMYTHE WINNER:
Roy won the Stanley Cup four times in his playing career - twice with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986 and 1993, and twice with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and 2001.
Through 551 games and 12 seasons with Montreal, Roy posted a record of 289-175-66 with a .904 SV% and a 2.78 GAA before he was traded to the Avalanche in 1995. He spent eight seasons with Colorado, finishing his tenure with a .918 SV%, 2.27 GAA and a record of 262-140-65 through 478 games. He set franchise records with the Avalanche, with 478 games played, 262 wins and 37 shutouts.
He’s one of nine players in NHL history to have his number retired by more than one franchise, as his number 33 was retired by both the Canadiens (2008) and the Avalanche (2003).
He won the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP of the playoffs in 1986, 1993 and 2001. No other player in NHL history has earned the distinction three times.