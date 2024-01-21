7 Facts: Patrick Roy

Get to know the New York Islanders' new head coach

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders named Patrick Roy as the 19th Head Coach in franchise history on Saturday, replacing Lane Lambert.

The Hall of Fame goalie and four-time Stanley Cup Champion really needs no introduction, but get to know the Isles’ newest bench boss in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

1. HE IS AN ACCOMPLISHED JUNIOR COACH

Roy is coming off an impressive coaching career with the QMJHL, where he served as Head Coach of the Quebec Remparts, winning two Memorial Cups (2006, 2023) and one QMJHL Championship (2023). In 13 seasons with Quebec, Roy had a record of 524-255-66 as head coach and his 524 wins are sixth-most all time in QMJHL history. The Remparts made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons.

In addition to coaching the Remparts, Roy, 58, is the team owner and also served as GM, winning the QMJHL’s GM of the year award in 2022.

The Quebec, PQ native spent his junior career in the QMJHL with Granby from 1983-85 and was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 1984 NHL Draft (51st overall).

2. HE COACHED THE AVALANCHE AND WON A JACK ADAMS AWARD

Roy has three years of NHL head coaching experience with the Colorado Avalanche, where he coached the team from 2013-16 and finished with a record of 130-92-24.  

He earned the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year for the 2013-14 season, where he lifted the Avalanche to 112 points and a record of 52-22-8 to finish third in the NHL. Roy served as Head Coach during Semyon Varlamov’s tenure with Colorado. Varlamov was a Vezina Trophy finalist in his first season under Roy.

3. HE HAS THE MOST PLAYOFF WINS IN NHL HISTORY

Through 17 career playoff runs, Roy put up impressive numbers through 247 playoff games, making NHL history in the process. 

His 151 playoff wins are the most of any goalie in the NHL, while his 23 career shutouts in the playoffs are second to Martin Brodeur (24). With a league-high 247 career games, his 15,205:18 TOI ranks highest of any netminder in the playoffs.

4. HE’S A FOUR-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION AND THREE-TIME CONN SMYTHE WINNER:

Roy won the Stanley Cup four times in his playing career - twice with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986 and 1993, and twice with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and 2001. 

Through 551 games and 12 seasons with Montreal, Roy posted a record of 289-175-66 with a .904 SV% and a 2.78 GAA before he was traded to the Avalanche in 1995. He spent eight seasons with Colorado, finishing his tenure with a .918 SV%, 2.27 GAA and a record of 262-140-65 through 478 games. He set franchise records with the Avalanche, with 478 games played, 262 wins and 37 shutouts.

He’s one of nine players in NHL history to have his number retired by more than one franchise, as his number 33 was retired by both the Canadiens (2008) and the Avalanche (2003).  

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP of the playoffs in 1986, 1993 and 2001. No other player in NHL history has earned the distinction three times.

5. THREE-TIME VEZINA TROPHY AND FIVE-TIME JENNINGS TROPHY WINNER

In an accomplished playing career, Roy earned the Vezina Trophy three times (1989, 1990 and 1992), voted on by general managers for the goaltender who “adjudged to be the best at this position.” 

Roy won the William M. Jennings Trophy five times (1987, 1988, 1989, 1992 and 2002 for lowest goals against average.

6. HIS 551 HISTORIC GOALIE WINS

Roy’s 551 career wins was the most of an NHL goalie at the time of his retirement in 2003, but currently ranks third in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (691) and Marc-Andre Fleury (552). Roy occupied second on the all-time list until Fleury took sole possession as recently as Monday. Roy played 1,029 career NHL games, which ranks third most among goaltenders behind Brodeur (1,266) and Roberto Luongo (1,044). 

Roy was the first netminder to reach 1,000 games, accomplishing the milestone on Jan. 20, 2003.

7. HE’S A HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER

Elected in his first year of eligibility, Roy was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006 in a class with Harley Hotchkiss, Dan Brooks and Dick Duff.

