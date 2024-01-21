7 Facts: Patrick Roy

1. HE IS AN ACCOMPLISHED JUNIOR COACH

Roy is coming off an impressive coaching career with the QMJHL, where he served as Head Coach of the Quebec Remparts, winning two Memorial Cups (2006, 2023) and one QMJHL Championship (2023). In 13 seasons with Quebec, Roy had a record of 524-255-66 as head coach and his 524 wins are sixth-most all time in QMJHL history. The Remparts made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 seasons.

In addition to coaching the Remparts, Roy, 58, is the team owner and also served as GM, winning the QMJHL’s GM of the year award in 2022.

The Quebec, PQ native spent his junior career in the QMJHL with Granby from 1983-85 and was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 1984 NHL Draft (51st overall).